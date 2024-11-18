Explore
    United Arab Emirates Under-19 vs Afghanistan Under-19 Live Score: Match 3 of Afghanistan Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 tour of UAE, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Nov 18, 2024 2:41 PM IST
    United Arab Emirates Under-19 vs Afghanistan Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Afghanistan Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 tour of UAE, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 PM
    Venue : ICC Academy, Dubai

    United Arab Emirates Under-19 squad -
    Akshat Rai, Yayin Rai, Karan Dhiman, Aryan Saxena, Rayan Khan, Ethan D'souza, Madhav Manoj, Uddish Suri, Harsh Desai, Rachit Ghosh, Ali Asgar Shums
    Afghanistan Under-19 squad -
    Mahboob Khan, Uzairullah Niazai, Faisal Shinozada, Naseer Khan Maroofkhil, Ezatullah Barikzai, Barkat Ibrahimzai, Nazeef Amiri, Hamza Khan, Nooristani Omarzai, Abdul Aziz, Khatir Stanikzai    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 18, 2024 2:41 PM IST

    United Arab Emirates Under-19 vs Afghanistan Under-19 Match Details
