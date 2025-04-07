Unknown African nation claims maiden U19 Cricket World Cup berth in historic moment

Tanzania scripted history as they defeated Nigeria to claim their maiden U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup berth. Tanzania went five games unbeaten to grab the African regional qualification spot for the tournament, which is scheduled for next year. Tanzania qualified for the U-19 World Cup for the first time in history.(Instagram)

Led by Laksh Bakrania, Tanzania ended their qualification campaign with a win over Sierra Leone, wrapping up with a perfect 10 points. In doing so, they also held off favourites Namibia (eight) and Kenya (six).

Tanzania also became the first team qualify through the regional qualification pathway route, and had entered the competition from the Division 2 phase only in August 2024.

Bakrania, who is also a senior international, was pleased with the result. He came under international acclaim in 2021, and against Sierra Leone, took two wickets in 10 overs and leaked 17 runs only. He also contributed with the bat, scoring 34 runs, as his side won by 17 runs.

Tanzania skipper: ‘I am lost for words’

Speaking after securing qualification, he said, “I am lost for words and it’s unbelievable that we have qualified for the World Cup for the first time in our history.”

“It is a great moment for the country of Tanzania, and it is down to the hard work of the team and the support and encouragement from the Tanzania Cricket Association.

“At the World Cup in 2026, we shall give our best to compete among other great nations,” he added.

Before Tanzania, 10 teams had already automatically qualified for the event. The ten teams are the best-placed full member nations from the previous edition; Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe secured automatic qualification as hosts.

Also, four spots haven’t been decided yet, with one to be taken in each of the four remaining regional finals. The Asia and East-Pacific qualified teams will be confirmed in April. Meanwhile, the European and Americas qualified sides will be confirmed in August.