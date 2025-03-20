Menu Explore
'Faf doing a Dhoni...': Internet reacts in confusion as Namibia name Du Plessis as their U19 captain

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 20, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Just like the South African legend, Namibia's Faf du Plessis is a right-handed batter. He is also a handy leg-break bowler.

For their upcoming World Cup qualifiers, the Namibia U-19 cricket team have appointed Faf du Plessis as captain. The announcement confused many cricket fans, due to the presence of another cricketer with the same, in the guise of legendary South African Du Plessis.

Namibia named 17-year-old Faf du Plessis as their U-19 captain, which created confusion on social media.(Instagram)
Namibia named 17-year-old Faf du Plessis as their U-19 captain, which created confusion on social media.(Instagram)

The 17-year-old Du Plessis is also a right-handed batter and a handy leg-break bowler. He has represented Namibia U-19 in three previous appearances previously, and will lead the side in the Division 1 Qualifiers.

The squad announcement also left social media in splits, as fans initially got confused with Du Plessis' name, and confused it with the former South African player, who will be in action in IPL 2025.

Here are some of the reactions:

U-19 World Cup Division 1 Qualifiers Africa

In the Division 1 Qualifiers, Namibia U-19 will face Kenya, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Uganda. They are scheduled to face Nigeria in their first match, on March 28.

The fixtures will take place in Lagos, Nigeria. After facing the hosts, Namibia will next take on Sierra Leone at the University of Lagos Cricket Oval. The winner of the Division 1 Qualifiers will represent Africa in the 2026 U-19 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia. Zimbabwe have received direct qualification as the host nation, but Namibia have been handed a qualification tournament.

The tournament will be the 16th edition of the U-19 World Cup, with Australia as the defending champions. 16 teams will be slotted into four groups, and the top-three sides from each group will progress to the Super Six stage. Meanwhile, the fourth-placed sides in Group A and D will face each other, and the fourth-placed teams in Group B and C will take on each other in the placement matches.

Meanwhile in the Super Six stage, the top-three teams from Group A and D will be combined in a group with the top-three sides from Group B and C put in another. The top-two sides from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

Other than Zimbabwe, Australia qualify as defending champions. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, South Africa and West Indies are the other direct qualifiers. The remaining slots will be filled by regional qualification winners.

See More
Follow Us On