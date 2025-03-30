'Unprofessional, hostile environment': SRH threaten to move out of Hyderabad, franchise alleges ‘intimidation, coercion’

Pat Cummins-led SunRisers Hyderabad are mulling moving out of their home venue and considering not playing their IPL 2025 matches at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The 2016 champions are not pleased with the alleged intimidation and blackmailing by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) top brass for free tickets. This has led to the franchise rethinking where they want to play the rest of the home matches. SunRisers Hyderabad is considering moving out of Hyderabad due to the alleged “unprofessional and hostile environment”(ANI )

According to a report in the Times of India, SunRisers Hyderabad's general manager, Srinath TB, has written a letter to HCA treasurer CJ Srinivas Rao clarifying that the franchise will not tolerate such behaviour.

SunRisers Hyderabad has played two matches in Hyderabad so far in the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league. While Pat Cummins and co. defeated Rajasthan Royals, the hosts came up short against the Lucknow Super Giants.

"All these unprofessional threats and actions by HCA, especially by the HCA president, make it evident that you don't want Sunrisers to play at your stadium. If that is the case, please let me know in writing so that we can inform BCCI, the Telangana govt, and our management that you wish for us to move to another venue, and we will move," Srinath stated in the e-mail, as per Times of India.

"We have been working with HCA for the last 12 years. Only from last season have we been facing constant issues and harassment from HCA," he added.

'Unprofessional behaviour creates hostile environment'

According to reports, a huge row emerged between the franchise and HCA after representatives from the state cricket body locked up a box on the day of the match between SRH and LSG.

"For several years, HCA has been allocated 50 complimentary tickets (F12A box) as a part of the 3,900 complimentary tickets. However, this year, you are claiming the capacity of the box to be only 30 and asking for an additional 20 complimentary tickets in a different box. When this was brought to our notice, we informed you that we shall discuss and come to a mutually amicable solution," he wrote in the mail.

"Please note that we pay the appropriate rent for the stadium, and during the tenure of the IPL, the stadium is under our jurisdiction. But in the last game, you locked the F3 box, refusing to open it unless 20 extra free tickets were given to you. This unprofessional behaviour creates a hostile environment, making cooperation increasingly difficult," he added.

The franchise's manager also stated that these issues have been brewing since last season and are now getting out of hand.

"Furthermore, we must highlight that this is not the first instance of such intimidation, threats, and coercion from HCA to our staff in the last two years. The HCA president has previously issued many threats this year, and it was brought to HCA's notice," the mail states further.

"Given the constant threats, coercion and blackmailing by HCA, we suggest that we go as per the signed agreement between us, as per which we will allocate 10 per cent of complimentary tickets across each stand. In light of these developments, we formally request a meeting with the apex council members at the earliest convenience to discuss and resolve this matter," the mail added.