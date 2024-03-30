Updated IPL 2024 Purple Cap list after KKR pick up 2nd win following Harshit Rana, Andre Russell contributions

Mustafizur Rahman, the Chennai Super Kings' left-arm pacer, remains the leading wicket-taker and in possession of the Purple Cap for the IPL 2024 season despite the strong performances from the Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers. He currently has six wickets in just two matches. Mustafizur started the season on a high, taking 4/29 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opener and followed it up with two more wickets against Gujarat Titans. However, Harshit Rana and Andre Russell of KKR have impressed with 5 and 4 wickets respectively in their recent win against RCB, putting pressure on Mustafizur's lead in the wicket-takers list. Andre Russell, right, celebrates with captain Shreyas Iyer after the dismissal of Cameron Green(AP)

After the clash between RCB and KKR on Friday, two KKR bowlers are featuring among the top five wicket-takers in the ongoing tournament. Among KKR bowlers, Harshit Rana and Andre Russell played crucial roles in the win by scalping two wickets each. With overall five wickets in current season, Rana is at the second position among leading wicket-takers. His compatriot Russell is close behind at the third position with four wickets.

As for the game, a belligerent fifty from Venkatesh Iyer (50 off 30 balls, 3 fours, 4 sixes) spearheaded Kolkata Knight Riders' dominant seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Explosive knocks from openers Sunil Narine (47 off 22 balls, 2 fours, 5 sixes) and Phil Salt (30 off 20 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes) propelled KKR past RCB's 183-run target, which was anchored by Virat Kohli's unbeaten 83.

In a heartwarming moment after the match, Kohli and KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir, who have had a strained relationship, were seen embracing. Unfazed by a sluggish pitch and RCB's bowling attack, KKR's batters chased down the target in a mere 16.5 overs. Their aggressive approach was epitomized by Venkatesh, who is striving to re-establish himself in white-ball cricket. He stitched a 75-run partnership for the third wicket with skipper Shreyas Iyer (39 not out). The left-handed batter found his rhythm early on, taking particular punishment of pacer Alzarri Joseph.

On Saturday, the 11th match of the tournament will be played between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.