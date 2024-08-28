US Premier League set to continue fuelling cricket’s growth in America, season 3 poised for global recognition

The United States Premier League (USPL), a big hit for the last two seasons for the cricket-loving Diaspora in the US and across the world, is set for its third chapter. Season 3 of the USPL will be played in Florida from November 15. “The aim of the League is to create a clear pathway for young and emerging players, giving them the exposure and experience needed to compete at higher levels,” the league said in a release. A generic image of cricket bat and ball.(Getty Images)

In the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2024, USA cricket team displayed great composure on the ground. The American side defeated Pakistan in the showpiece event. The way the USA played shows how far the team has come.

The USPL has worked closely with regulators to create a strong cricket culture in America. Jaideep Singh, the USPL's founder, feels nurturing local talent has been the primary motivation behind starting a League in America.

"The United States Premier League (USPL) was inspired by the vision of bringing top-tier T20 cricket to the United States while also fostering the development of the sport at the grassroots level. Recognizing the increasing interest in cricket within diverse communities across the U.S., we saw a unique opportunity to create a league that not only entertains but also serves as a catalyst for the sport’s growth in the country," Jaideep Singh, founder of USPL said in a statement.

USPL aims to build solid foundation

"One of our primary motivations was to build a solid foundation for cricket in the U.S. by nurturing local talent working closely with all regulatory bodies. We aim to create a clear pathway for young and emerging players, giving them the exposure and experience needed to compete at higher levels. By integrating grassroots development into our league’s structure, we hope to inspire the next generation of cricketers and ensure the sport’s sustainable growth across the nation," he added.

The key aspect of USPL remains making cricket an integral part of the American sports landscape. The USPL founder wants to develop a strong cricketing culture in the U.S. that resonates with fans, players, and the wider community.

"Our key goals with the USPL include elevating the standard of domestic cricket, providing opportunities for homegrown players, and creating a league that can compete on the global stage. We want to develop a strong cricketing culture in the U.S. that resonates with fans, players, and the wider community," said Mr. Jaideep.

"Ultimately, we aspire to make cricket an integral part of the American sports landscape, contributing to the sport’s global expansion while establishing the U.S. as a significant player in the world of cricket," he added.