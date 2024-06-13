USA cricketers Aaron Jones, Steven Taylor, Jessy Singh mobbed after T20 World Cup loss to India; photos viral

Co-hosts USA crashed to their first defeat of the ongoing T20 World Cup, losing to India by seven wickets in New York on Wednesday. Chasing 111, India reached 111/3 in 18.2 overs as Suryakumar Yadav slammed an unbeaten knock of 50* runs off 49 balls. Meanwhile, Shivam Dube's unbeaten knock of 31* runs off 35 deliveries also proved to be pivotal in the run-chase. For USA, Saurabh Netravalkar continued with his rich vein of form with two wickets. USA cricketers were mobbed by fans.

Initially, Arshdeep Singh's 4/9 saw USA crumble for 110/8 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, all-rounder Hardik Pandya also returned with figures of 2/14. For USA, Nitish Kumar top-scored with a knock of 27 runs off 23 balls.

The match left USA cricketers disappointed especially after they got a five-run penalty in the second innings. The incident came from an unexpected rule (stop-clock) infraction by the home side's bowlers. After the 15th over of the run chase, the on-field umpires had a lengthy discussion on three occasions as USA had exceeded the 60-second limit between overs, and it led to a five-run penalty.

USA cricketers get mobbed by fans

On their way to the team bus, three US cricketers were left surprised, as they were mobbed by a group of 100 event volunteers and anthem kids, who tried to rejuvenate the players with enthusiastic support. The fans cheered with chants of 'USA, USA', when Aaron Jones, Steven Taylor and Jessy Singh arrived.

The result saw India qualify for the playoffs, despite having one group stage game left. Rohit Sharma and Co. will take on Canada in their final group game on Saturday. Meanwhile, the result has brought Pakistan back into Super 8 contention. Although Pakistan are third in Group A with two points, compared to USA's four points, they have a superior net run rate of +0.191, compared to the co-hosts' +0.127.

The Babar Azam-led side will reach the Super 8s if they defeat Ireland, even if it is a Super Over win, and if the Irish beat USA. If Pakistan beat Ireland and USA lose to them, then the margin of victory doesn't matter at all. On the other hand, USA need at least a point against Ireland or they will hope that Pakistan will drop a point.