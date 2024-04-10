‘Used to watch only half the innings’: Suryakumar Yadav opens up on how MI matches motivated him in rehab

Flamboyant Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav opened up on his rehabilitation programme after getting operated on his sports hernia injury. Suryakumar returned to competitive cricket with the IPL clash against Delhi Capitals last week but it ended on a forgettable note for him as he departed for a duck. Suryakumar Yadav missed the first three MI matches this season.(AFP)

Surya last played for India in December last year against South Africa in T20Is but he missed the ODIs on the same tour due to the sports hernia injury. The star batter also gave a miss in the first three IPL matches for Mumbai Indians but his return changed the fortunes for his side as they registered their first win of the season versus DC.

The 32-year-old revealed how the positive mindset helped him recover a little faster in the rehab center.

"That's why I started focussing on doing all the smaller things like sleeping on time and following a good diet. I've never read a book in my life and I started doing that as well. Getting up at the morning and spending good quality time at the rehab center and connecting everything, my body, brain with the rehab and it helped me really well to recover a little faster. Since I had 2-3 niggles at once, I had to take it one step at a time," Suryakumar Yadav said in a video on the IPL website.

The star batter asserted that his wife and the people at NCA advised him to become a different version on his return to cricket.

"It was very important for me to decide how I wanted to come back. When I spoke to my wife and all the people at the NCA, they said it has to be a second version of yourself where I am a little different once back on the field," he added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai started the season with three defeats in a row, at that time Surya was working hard at the NCA to regain his fitness. The senior batter said that he didn't watch the full matches but always kept track of the game through highlights which helped him motivated to get back to field.

"Always difficult when your team is playing and you are sitting in the room watching. I can't say that I didn't watch, I would watch half the games because I was sleeping on time when I was in Bangalore at about 10.30-10.45. So I used to watch only half the innings but would watch the entire game in the highlights the next day. It was difficult but it gave me a lot of motivation and inspiration looking at them that they are playing there and I've to work really hard, work on myself and my recovery and get out there as soon as possible," concluded Surya.