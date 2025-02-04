Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Usman Khawaja's firm stand for sacked journalist who showed support towards Palestine: 'Standing up for people of Gaza…'

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 04, 2025 07:14 AM IST

Usman Khawaja has always raised his voice in support of Palestine, as he expressed his shock at Lalor's firing on his Instagram story.

Veteran Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja took a firm stand for a journalist who was fired from his job for posting on social media in support of Palestine. Peter Lalor, an Australian journalist, was sacked by SEN Radio when he was covering the Australia tour of Sri Lanka. Lalor revealed he was fired and told by the organisation that his 'retweeting was not balanced and insensitive to one side'.

Australia's Usman Khawaja takes a strong stand for sacked journalist.(AFP)
Australia's Usman Khawaja takes a strong stand for sacked journalist.(AFP)

However, Khawaja has always raised his voice in support of Palestine, and he continues to be an avid supporter of it as he expressed his shock at Lalor's firing on his Instagram story.

Usman Khawaja expresses shock at Peter Lalor's sacking.(Instagram/@usman_khawajy)
Usman Khawaja expresses shock at Peter Lalor's sacking.(Instagram/@usman_khawajy)

Meanwhile, Lalor revealed he received a couple of calls from the channel while commentating on Sri Lanka vs Australia's first Test on Day 3 and was informed the following morning that he had been sacked.

“I was told in one call there were serious organisations making complaints; in another I was told that this was not the case,” Lalor wrote in his statement.

“Perhaps I misunderstood. I was told there were accusations I was antisemitic which I strongly objected to. I was told my retweeting was not balanced, and insensitive to one side and that many people had complained.

“I was asked by station boss Craig Hutchison, who was civil, if I didn’t care that my retweeting of events in Gaza made Jewish people in Melbourne feel unsafe. I said I didn’t want anyone to feel unsafe. Of course, I care. I have friends who are frightened and have heard the fear in their voices during conversations. It is an awful situation. But so is Gaza. It was a brief and cordial call.

“Perhaps I misunderstood. I was told there were accusations I was antisemitic which I strongly objected to. I was told my retweeting was not balanced, and insensitive to one side and that many people had complained.

“I was asked by station boss Craig Hutchison, who was civil, if I didn’t care that my retweeting of events in Gaza made Jewish people in Melbourne feel unsafe. I said I didn’t want anyone to feel unsafe. Of course, I care. I have friends who are frightened and have heard the fear in their voices during conversations. It is an awful situation. But so is Gaza. It was a brief and cordial call," he added.

Khawaja takes strong stand

Khawaja showed his strong support towards Peter and said standing up for the people of Gaza has nothing to do with the Jewish people in Australia and called the sacked journalist a guy with a good heart who deserves better.

Usman Khawaja takes a strong stand.(Instagram/@usman_khawajy)
Usman Khawaja takes a strong stand.(Instagram/@usman_khawajy)

"Standing up for the people of Gaza is not anti-Semitic nor does it have anything to do with my Jewish brothers and sisters in Australia but everything to do with the Israeli government and their deplorable actions. It has everything to do with justice and human rights. Unfortunately hatred towards the Jewish and Muslim community will always exist. Pete is good guy with a good heart. He deserves better," said Khawaja on his Instagram story.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Stay updated with the Champions Trophy 2025 ,including the Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule and the latest Champions Trophy Points Table to follow your team's journey in the tournament. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Stay updated with the Champions Trophy 2025 ,including the Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule and the latest Champions Trophy Points Table to follow your team's journey in the tournament. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On