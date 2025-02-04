Usman Khawaja's firm stand for sacked journalist who showed support towards Palestine: 'Standing up for people of Gaza…'

Veteran Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja took a firm stand for a journalist who was fired from his job for posting on social media in support of Palestine. Peter Lalor, an Australian journalist, was sacked by SEN Radio when he was covering the Australia tour of Sri Lanka. Lalor revealed he was fired and told by the organisation that his 'retweeting was not balanced and insensitive to one side'. Australia's Usman Khawaja takes a strong stand for sacked journalist.(AFP)

However, Khawaja has always raised his voice in support of Palestine, and he continues to be an avid supporter of it as he expressed his shock at Lalor's firing on his Instagram story.

Usman Khawaja expresses shock at Peter Lalor's sacking.(Instagram/@usman_khawajy)

Meanwhile, Lalor revealed he received a couple of calls from the channel while commentating on Sri Lanka vs Australia's first Test on Day 3 and was informed the following morning that he had been sacked.

“I was told in one call there were serious organisations making complaints; in another I was told that this was not the case,” Lalor wrote in his statement.

“Perhaps I misunderstood. I was told there were accusations I was antisemitic which I strongly objected to. I was told my retweeting was not balanced, and insensitive to one side and that many people had complained.

“I was asked by station boss Craig Hutchison, who was civil, if I didn’t care that my retweeting of events in Gaza made Jewish people in Melbourne feel unsafe. I said I didn’t want anyone to feel unsafe. Of course, I care. I have friends who are frightened and have heard the fear in their voices during conversations. It is an awful situation. But so is Gaza. It was a brief and cordial call.

Khawaja takes strong stand

Khawaja showed his strong support towards Peter and said standing up for the people of Gaza has nothing to do with the Jewish people in Australia and called the sacked journalist a guy with a good heart who deserves better.

Usman Khawaja takes a strong stand.(Instagram/@usman_khawajy)

"Standing up for the people of Gaza is not anti-Semitic nor does it have anything to do with my Jewish brothers and sisters in Australia but everything to do with the Israeli government and their deplorable actions. It has everything to do with justice and human rights. Unfortunately hatred towards the Jewish and Muslim community will always exist. Pete is good guy with a good heart. He deserves better," said Khawaja on his Instagram story.