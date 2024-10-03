Usman Qadir, son of legendary Abdul Qadir, retires four years after making Pakistan debut

Usman Qadir, son of legendary Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir, announced his retirement from international cricket barely four years after making his debut. Usman, who has a bowling action very similar to his late father, has played 25 T20Is and one ODI, taking 32 wickets. He last played for Pakistan in October 2023 in a T20I against Bangladesh. Usman Qadir(Getty)

Usman, who is likely to focus on foreign leagues now, expressed his gratitude, adding that it was honour to represent Pakistan at the highest level.

"Today, I am announcing my retirement from Pakistan cricket, and as I reflect on this incredible journey, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude. It has been an immense honor to represent my country, and I'm thankful for the support of my coaches and teammates who have been with me every step of the way.

“From unforgettable victories to the challenges we faced together, each moment has shaped my career and enriched my life. I'm deeply appreciative of the passionate fans who have always stood by me; your unwavering support has meant the world.

“I carry with me the spirit of Pakistan cricket and the cherished memories we created together. Thank you for everything,” he said.

Usman was no longer in Pakistan's plans

Usman made his Pakistan debut in 2020 and was overlooked for the T20 World Cup in the Americas this year.

He recently appeared in the PCB Champions Cup in Faisalabad but didn't get much success.

A source close to the player said that his decision was also influenced by the fact that he was aware that he was not in the Pakistan team management's plans and so wanted to focus more on foreign leagues.

"He, like some other players, has been frustrated with the lack of clarity in the Pakistan Cricket Board's policy of awarding NOCs to its players for foreign leagues. Because of this, he had to miss out on some lucrative contracts in recent months," the source said.