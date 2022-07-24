'Usually, we talk about the top-3 not getting runs...': Ex-India WK's cheeky remark on Dhawan, Gill and Iyer's fifties

The Indian team produced an impressive outing in the first ODI of the series against West Indies, beating the side by 3 runs in a thrilling game in Port of Spain. India put a strong score of 308/7 in fifty overs with captain Shikhar Dhawan (97), Shubman Gill (64), Shreyas Iyer (54) scoring impressive half-centuries; in the run-chase, West Indies almost pulled an incredible win with Romario Shepherd (39* off 25 balls) smashing the bowlers in the final overs. However, Mohammed Siraj held his nerves to successfully defend 15 runs in the last over of the innings to secure a dramatic win for the visitors.

India had earlier made a strong start to their innings, with all of their top-three batters in Dhawan, Gill, and Iyer scoring fifties. While openers Dhawan and Gill forged a 119-run stand for the first wicket, the Indian captain added another 94 runs alongside Iyer.

ALSO READ: They were taunting me saying ‘drop a catch’: Shreyas Iyer reveals reason for unusual wicket celebration

While Dhawan has been an integral part of the ODI team in the past, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer came into the XI after first-team stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested for the WI series. The first-choice Indian top-3, however, endured poor outings in the recently-concluded ODI series against England.

While India had registered a straightforward 10-wicket win in the first ODI, all three batters failed to perform in the second and third games of the series. And so, as Dhawan, Gill, and Iyer shined in the Port of Spain game, former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel made a rather cheeky comment.

“Shikhar Dhawan played a captain's knock. He was very well supported by Shubman Gill; he was chosen ahead of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan, and he played a brilliant knock. Usually, when Shikhar Dhawan plays with Rohit Sharma, Rohit takes his time and Shikhar goes out attacking. But today, Shubman played an attacking role with Dhawan playing as anchor.

“Shreyas also came back in form, sort of. He didn't get as many runs as was expected out of him during the IPL and the England tour. But here, he got a fifty. And surprise, surprise, India's top-3 got fifties. Usually, we talk about India's top-3 not getting runs,” Parthiv said on Cricbuzz.

Later in the video, he also said that the top-3 getting runs is a good sign.

“Our top-3 has not got runs in England but here, Dhawan got 97, Gill proved himself again and showed how good a talent he is, and Iyer got a fifty as well,” Parthiv concluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON