They were taunting me saying ‘drop a catch’: Shreyas Iyer reveals reason for unusual wicket celebration

Shreyas Iyer revealed the behind his unique dance celebration after taking Shamarh Brooks' catch in the first ODI against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. West Indies were going strong with Brooks and Kyle Mayers in the middle when Shardul Thakur came back to break the partnership in the 24th over of their 309-run chase. Thakur bowled a bouncer to Brooks, who could not control the hook and ended up giving a simple catch to Shreyas Iyer, standing in the deep square-leg boundary. Iyer took the catch comfortable, turned towards the crowd and broke into an impromptu dance.

After the match, which India won by three runs, Iyer said the crowd were teasing to drop a catch. "Wo log chidha rahe the drop a catch, drop a catch (they were teasing me saying 'drop a catch' 'drop a catch') so catch aye mere paas maine unke jaisa dance kia thodda (when a catch came my way, I tried to dance like them after taking the catch)," Iyer said when asked by teammate Mohammed Siraj in a video shared by BCCI on Twitter.

From last-over heroics in the 1st #WIvIND ODI courtesy @mdsirajofficial to rocking some dance moves ft @ShreyasIyer15, presenting a fun interview that oozes swag 😎😎 - by @28anand



Full interview 👇https://t.co/tau2J3GcBh #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/4rou4918Zi — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2022

It was a special day for Iyer for more reasons than one. He became the joint-second fastest Indian to reach 1000 ODI runs. In the 36th over of India's innings bowled by spinner Gudakesh Motie, the right-hander whacked a full-length ball over the midwicket region to reach 1000 ODI runs.

The right-hander, who walked in to bat at No.3, reached the milestone in 25 innings, the same as Navjot Singh Sidhu. Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan are the fastest to this landmark, reaching it in 24 innings.

Iyer was dismissed for 54 when West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran took a brilliant catch off Motie's delivery. Now in his 25 innings in 28 matches, Iyer has 1,001 runs at an average of 41.70. He has scored one century and 10 fifties in the 50-over format, with the best score of 103.

