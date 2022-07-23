Watch: Shreyas Iyer's unique dancing celebration towards stands after taking Shamarh Brooks' catch goes viral

The Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team enjoyed a solid batting outing – particularly in the top order – during the first ODI of the series against West Indies. The side put a total of 307/8 in fifty overs, with captain Dhawan top-scoring (97). His opening partner, youngster Shubman Gill also contributed significantly with a 64-run knock while Shreyas Iyer slammed his tenth half-century (54).

In the run-chase, Windies suffered an early setback as their star batter Shai Hope was dismissed early in the innings, thanks to a back-of-the-length delivery from Mohammed Siraj. The Indian pacer struck in the fifth over of the match to send Hope packing on 7. However, Kyle Mayers then rebuilt the Windies innings alongside Shamarh Brooks, as the duo forged a 117-run stand for the second wicket.

Brooks was looking set for a half-century in the 24th over of the match after Mayers had crossed the mark earlier in the innings; however, Shardul Thakur broke the gritty stand as he enticed Brooks into playing a pull shot on a slower back-of-the-length delivery. The Windies batter failed to connect properly, and couldn't find the distance as he was caught by Shreyas Iyer at deep square leg.

After taking the catch, Iyer broke into a unique dancing celebration as he turned towards the stands, seemingly smiling towards someone.

Watch:

Earlier, Iyer had come to bat at no.3 in the Indian batting innings and had put a 94-run stand alongside Shikhar Dhawan for the second wicket. The Indian middle-order batters, however, failed to bank upon the momentum with Suryakumar Yadav (13) and Sanju Samson (17) being dismissed cheaply. Windies captain Nicholas Pooran had won the toss and opted to bowl in the Port of Spain ODI.

Both sides will return to action for the second ODI of the series at the same venue on Sunday.

