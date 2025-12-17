Uthappa loses patience, Steyn questions umpires over endless fog inspections in Lucknow: 'I’m so befuddled by decision'

Former India batter Robin Uthappa expressed clear frustration with the on-field umpires over the repeated delays ahead of the fourth T20I between India and South Africa in Lucknow. With the toss pushed back due to heavy fog, officials carried out multiple inspections, including one around 8:00 pm, before opting for yet another review half an hour later. The prolonged wait left Uthappa, who was on commentary duty at the ground, visibly unimpressed as he questioned the logic behind extending the delay when visibility showed no signs of improving. The umpires inspecting the playing condition due to low visibility as India vs South Africa T20 cricket match is delayed due to foggy weather.(HT)

Adding to the earlier delay, the toss for the fourth T20I continued to be pushed back as umpires carried out multiple inspections through the evening. Scheduled for 6:30 pm IST, the toss was first delayed for a check at 6:50 PM, followed by further inspections at 7:30 PM, 8:00 PM and 8:30 PM as the fog refused to lift. Players from both teams initially remained on the field, going through their warm-up routines, before eventually heading back to the dressing rooms. Match officials stayed alert to the changing conditions, with safety the key concern. Amid the uncertainty, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was spotted wearing a face mask as the thick fog hovered over the stadium.

Uthappa openly questioned the umpires’ repeated inspections during the fog-hit fourth T20I, expressing clear frustration on air as the prolonged delay stretched on with no visible improvement in conditions.

"I’m actually not even listening to you because I’m so befuddled by the umpire’s decision right now. How do they think it’s going to get better as the night wears on? It’s not going to get better, it’s only going to get worse. It’s counterintuitive. What are they actually thinking, and what do they think will happen in half an hour that hasn’t happened over the last hour and a half? It’s quite confusing that they’ve still decided to give it half an hour more," Uthappa said on JioHotstar.

“I don’t know all the rules they’re looking at”: Dale Steyn

Proteas pace great Dale Steyn echoed the confusion around the repeated inspections, admitting uncertainty over the umpires’ criteria and suggesting greater clarity would help players and viewers understand why play was still being delayed despite conditions appearing manageable.

"I was going to say I’d love to get one of the umpires. Sometimes they say there’s another inspection at 8:30, but I don’t know all the rules they’re looking at. As a player, you just play the game. It would be informative to know what they’re assessing and thinking. If they walk past again, we should grab them and ask for clarity. As a former player, I feel we could play in this, but obviously there’s something in the rules that I’m not fully aware of," Steyn said in the same conversation.

Uthappa remained unconvinced by the continued delays, drawing from his playing days to argue that matches have gone ahead in far tougher conditions and suggesting the fog at the venue was nowhere near severe enough to warrant repeated inspections.

"I’ve played first-class games in far worse conditions, with a lot more fog. This is way better than that. I don’t see it getting better," Uthappa added.