Masked Hardik Pandya waits as 'excessive fog' in Lucknow forces toss delay in India vs South Africa 4th T20I

The toss for the fourth T20I between India and South Africa at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow was pushed back after thick fog reduced visibility around the ground. The toss, scheduled for 6:30 pm IST, could not go ahead as planned, prompting the umpires to call for another inspection at 6:50 pm. Despite the hold-up, players from both sides stayed out on the ground, continuing their warm-up drills while officials kept a close watch on the conditions before making a decision. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was also seen wearing a face mask as the dense fog lingered over the stadium. Hardik Pandya was spotted in a mask during the warm-up ahead of the fourth T20I.(AFP)

India hold a 2–1 advantage in the five-match T20I series, but the contest has been anything but predictable. The hosts stamped their authority in the opening game, leaving South Africa searching for answers, before the visitors hit back strongly in the second match. India then regained control with a commanding performance in Dharamsala, ensuring the series remains finely poised heading into the decisive phase.

Also Read - MS Dhoni no more in IPL? INR 32.30 to recruit Sanju Samson and Kartik Sharma indicate the ‘writing on the wall’

The fourth T20I holds added significance for India captain Suryakumar Yadav, who is eager to silence questions about his form with the bat, despite leading the side effectively in the series. Addressing the criticism, the skipper struck a confident note after India’s win in Dharamsala, backing his process and mindset.

"The thing is, I've been batting beautifully in the nets. I'm trying everything that's in my control. When the runs have to come, they'll definitely come. I'm not out of form, but definitely out of runs," Suryakumar confidently said at the post-match presentation ceremony after India's win in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Also Read - India vs South Africa Live Score 4th T20I Updates

Shubman Gill ruled out

Meanwhile, India were dealt a significant setback ahead of Lucknow clash, with vice-captain Shubman Gill ruled out after picking up a foot injury during a training session. The team management is understood to be taking a cautious approach, prioritising his recovery with the series and bigger assignments in mind. In Gill’s absence, Sanju Samson is expected to slot back into the playing XI and open the innings, offering India an experienced option at the top.

The squad has already seen a change, with Shahbaz Ahmed drafted in after Axar Patel was ruled out due to illness. That development could also work in Kuldeep Yadav’s favour, as the left-arm spinner may be handed an extended run to strengthen India’s bowling attack going into the crucial contest.