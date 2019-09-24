Uttarakhand lad makes it into Nepal national cricket team

cricket

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:11 IST

Uttarakhand-based Ishaan Pandey has made it into the national cricket team of Nepal. Born in Haridwar where he also did his schooling, Pandey’s family has been living in Kankhal area of Haridwar since independence, where they are involved with a charitable ashram.

A left handed opening batsman, Ishaan tried to secure a place in the Indian cricket team initially after having played district inter school and zone level tournaments, but on the insistence of his father shifted his cricket activities to Nepal two years ago. Ishaan is also pursuing MBBS from Dhulikehal, a Kathmandu based medical college.

Residing in a hostel, Ishaan has been pursuing both his studies as well his passion-- cricket. Ishan said college management is also lending support to him.

“I study during day and night. But I regularly practice early in the morning and evening, which has helped me clear selection earlier this year in the under 19 category and now I am in the national cricket team of Nepal”, he said.

An excited Ishaan said, “It is a a dream come true as he and his parents had sacrificed their time and money on him since childhood when they realised he has cricketing talent”.

“I have been developing my medium fast swing bowling as well as defensive batting techniques”, he said.

Ishan said congratulatory messages from India are pouring in since Nepal team for the upcoming T-20 triangular series featuring Singapore and Zimbabwe was announced. “My coaches in Haridwar honed my skills and practicing on grounds near Ganga river provided me ideal conditions to tackle as well as develop swing bowling traits. I hope in the coming years Nepal would qualify for the International Cricket Council affiliated T-20, ODI and hopefully Tests too”, Ishaan said.

Cricket Association of Haridwar senior coach Inder Mohan Barthwal said that Ishaan like Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was hardworking and both trained and played for a week in a school level tournament in Haridwar.

“Ishaan had also played for U-19 12 zone in Meerut to play for Uttar Pradesh as then Uttarakhand had not separated. It’s a proud moment for Haridwar that its two young lads Rishabh Pant and Ishaan Pandey are playing in national teams of India and Nepal respectively. Hopefully, as Uttarakhand has got affiliation as state team from BCCI, more Pants and Pandeys will follow suit and play for their home state team “ Barthwal said.

Mother Padma Pandey, who used to accompany and watch whole matches of Ishaan when he used to play for Delhi Public School,Ranipur in various school tournaments in Haridwar, and Dehradun. Roorkee and even in Uttar Pradesh gave credit to Ishaan, saying “It is duty of parents to provide love, affection and blessings to children and guide them in following their passion and work hard”, she said

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 11:10 IST