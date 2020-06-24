e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Utter nonsense’: Michael Vaughan hits back at UK PM’s decision to uphold ban on recreational cricket

‘Utter nonsense’: Michael Vaughan hits back at UK PM’s decision to uphold ban on recreational cricket

This decision will not have any effect on the three-match Test series between England and West Indies, which will begin from July 8th and will also mark the return of international cricket.

cricket Updated: Jun 24, 2020 12:53 IST
Former England captain Michael Vaughan.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan. (Getty Images)
         

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has slammed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to uphold the ban on recreational cricket. Johnson had on Tuesday called the cricket ball ‘a natural vector of disease’. Responding to Conservative MP Greg Clark, who said half of summer cricket has been lost and asked if the game could be resumed now, Johnson said: “The problem with cricket, as everyone understands, is that the ball is a natural vector of disease - potentially, at any rate”.

ALSO READ: Resuming cricket not yet safe, says UK PM Boris Johnson

Responding to this statement, Vaughan tweeted, “Hand sanitiser in every players pocket ... Use every time you touch the ball ... SIMPLE ... Recreational Cricket should just play from July 4th ... utter nonsense it’s not being allowed back.” 

This decision though will not have any effect on the three-match Test series between England and West Indies, which will begin from July 8th and will also mark the return of international cricket.

The England and Wales Cricket Board also issued a statement to allay the fears surrounding the cricket ball.

“The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) along with the nation’s cricket players are keen to see the imminent and safe return of our sport at recreational level and have been working hard with Government to achieve this.

“We believe that cricket is a non-contact sport, with very low risks of exposure, and that it can be played as safely as many other activities being currently permitted. It is our strong desire to work with Government to see the return of recreational cricket on or around 4th July, as they continue to lift other restrictions more broadly across society.

“We are heartened that the Government has already permitted the return of other ball sports, including tennis and basketball, and we are sure that our interpretation of the risks around ball transmission is consistent with these other games,” the board said in the statement.

(With Agency inputs)

