'Utterly disappointing': Irfan Pathan slams BCA after Deepak Hooda quits Baroda

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan slammed the Baroda Cricket Association after promising all-rounder Deepak Hooda decided to leave Baroda ahead of the upcoming domestic season.

Hooda, who had fall out with captain Krunal Pandya during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, is reportedly planning to join Rajasthan.

Pathan, who has played most of domestic cricket for Baroda, said it is ‘utterly disappointing’ to learn that a ‘promising cricketer’ like Hooda is leaving the team. Pathan, who had captained Baroda, said it is a huge loss for the team ahead of the domestic season.

“How many cricket association will loose out on a player who is in the Indian team probables list? Deepak Hooda leaving baroda cricket is a huge loss. He could have easily given his services for another ten years as he is still young. As a Barodian It’s utterly disappointing!” Pathan tweeted.

Hooda was suspended by the BCA after he left the bio-bubble following an argument with Krunal. The hard-hitting all-rounder said he was ‘sad’ to bid goodbye to Baroda but added it was the ‘right decision’.

"It is definitely a sad feeling to quit Baroda, for whom I have played throughout my career. But I spoke to my coaches, well-wishers and thought this was the right decision for me," Hooda told Sportstar.

Hooda, who was playing for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2021, has featured in 46 first-class and 68 List-A matches, along with 131 T20s for Baroda. The right-hander who also bowls handy off-spin, made his first-class debut back in 2013.

An official confirmation about Hooda’s next move to Rajasthan is still awaited but the BCA has granted him an NOC (No Objection Certificate).

"We issued the NOC to him on Wednesday. It is unfortunate that he had to leave Baroda. I think the whole issue (of Hooda and Krunal) could have been handled in a more pragmatic way," BCA secretary Lele said.