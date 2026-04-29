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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ‘could leave for Mumbai Indians’; Rajasthan Royals reminded they can’t sign him to 10-year contract

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could be off to the Mumbai Indians; Rajasthan Royals, hold on to your poster boy.

Updated on: Apr 29, 2026 05:13 pm IST
Written by Aditya Bhattacharya
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has enjoyed one of the most euphoric starts to a cricket career in ages, and given his rising popularity, the kid could well go on to become a household name in Indian cricket. Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli… and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? Quite possible. Riding the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wave, even the Rajasthan Royals have become one of the most talked-about Indian Premier League (IPL) teams in recent times. For the longest time, the Royals, who won the inaugural IPL season, went without enjoying the kind of fanfare teams like the Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have. Sure, they had Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler as their faces, but the level of popularity Sooryavanshi has brought himself and the franchise is unprecedented. RR picked him up at the IPL 2024 mega auction for 1.1 crore, and ever since, the investment has been reaping rich dividends.

The IPL will witness its biggest ever switch if and when Vaibhav Sooryavanshi moves to Mumbai Indians(PTI)

Then again, come to think of it, what if Sooryavanshi were to headline an auction? Rest assured, he would not only become the costliest player of all time, but there’s a strong chance he would become the first cricketer to breach the INR 30-crore mark. Rajasthan Royals, hold on to your poster boy, because former England pacer Stuart Broad has issued a timely reminder that Sooryavanshi is not contractually bound, and when the time comes, the teenage sensation could well explore his options — including a potential move to the Mumbai Indians.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians to poach Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from Rajasthan Royals? Boy wonder’s big IPL switch inevitable

“He is only 15 and he is playing with the fearlessness of peak Chris Gayle or Virender Sehwag — except those guys were 30 or 35 when they were doing it. He is just consistently whacking bowlers around the park. It’s outrageous. That’s the kind of player he is. When Rajasthan are playing, I feel like I need to switch on the TV just to watch him bat. He is that exciting. He got out first ball against Sunrisers in the previous game — popped one up, the risk that comes with playing that fearless brand of cricket — and then comes back the next time and peels off a hundred against them,” mentioned Buttler.

 
vaibhav suryavanshi mumbai indians stuart broad ipl rajasthan royals
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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