Mumbai Indians to poach Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from Rajasthan Royals? Boy wonder’s big IPL switch inevitable

Former BCCI selector Jatin Paranjape has stirred the pot, suggesting that Sooryavanshi will eventually end up playing for the Mumbai Indians. “Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will play against his future team tonight,” he posted on X, sparking widespread speculation. When will it happen? If so, how? Will the Royals agree? The IPL is a funny league; expecting the unexpected is hardly an exaggeration. How else do you explain the Mumbai Indians bringing back Hardik Pandya after his two hugely successful seasons with the Gujarat Titans? GT were never quite the same after Hardik’s departure, and if push comes to shove, RR could well find themselves in a similar position.

The Rajasthan Royals have played a key role in shaping Sooryavanshi into the force he is becoming. Known for unearthing extravagant talent, RR have a history of nurturing stars such as Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag… and now Sooryavanshi. However, they have also been known to let big names slip; their decision to release Jos Buttler still surprises. Hence, in the ever-volatile dynamic of the Indian Premier League , it wouldn’t be surprising if the Mumbai Indians , the five-time champions with a penchant for marquee signings, show interest in Sooryavanshi sooner rather than later.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ’s stocks are at an all-time high, and his assault on Jasprit Bumrah has only raised them further. Is there anything the kid can’t do? In a contest reduced to 11 overs per side, Sooryavanshi plundered 39 off just 14 balls , smashing five sixes and a four. The highlight, of course, was his two towering sixes off Bumrah. The much-awaited battle, delayed by three hours of rain, lived up to the hype, with Sooryavanshi clearly winning Round 1. Unfortunately, it lasted just five balls, but in that brief exchange, the world got a glimpse of his mindset: the kid fears neither legends nor their reputations.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stunned Jasprit Bumrah, but that is only half the story

The Royals have already lost Buttler and Samson, two names that became synonymous with the franchise over the years. Sooryavanshi is still young and learning; after all, he is only 15. Bought for ₹1.10 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, his price tag hardly reflects his true value. If Sooryavanshi were to enter the auction today, he wouldn’t just threaten Rishabh Pant’s record as the costliest buy; he would shatter it. For the first time ever, the ₹30-crore mark might well be breached, with few more deserving than India’s latest boy wonder.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya ‘fascinated’, repeatedly pats Vaibhav Sooryavanshi following teenager's 14-ball blitz in Guwahati

Two scenarios could make it happen. The IPL retentions have historically produced some bold calls before, such as when Kolkata Knight Riders chose not to retain Shreyas Iyer despite his title-winning captaincy, after he felt he wasn’t being offered a fair deal. Sooryavanshi may still be too young to dictate financial terms, but that possibility can’t be ruled out entirely. And even if he stays with the Rajasthan Royals this season, the 2027 mega auction will almost certainly draw interest from the Mumbai Indians.

When to expect Vaibhav’s big switch? For the longest time, it was believed that Yashasvi Jaiswal would be MI’s prime target, but the franchise has never shied away from chasing marquee talent. Be it Ishan Kishan when he was red-hot or Jofra Archer despite injury. It may only be a matter of time before Sooryavanshi makes the big leap, one that could go down as the biggest transfer in IPL history. Whether through a trade or at the auction, he could well become the richest teenager in the history of the IPL.

The cricketing world is already going ga-ga over Sooryavanshi, with former players and fans alike calling for his India debut. Now that he’s 15 and eligible to play for the senior men’s team as per BCCI protocols, the clamour is only growing louder with each innings. Sooryavanshi has ticked almost every box – representing India A and the Under-19 side in England, Australia and South Africa, scoring centuries in each of those countries, and even winning the Under-19 World Cup. The next step, naturally, for Ajit Agarkar and the selection committee is to hand him his India cap. Don’t sit on it. Strike while the iron is hot. Because once Sooryavanshi has that cap, the Mumbai Indians will be waiting – licking their lips.