Vaibhav Sooryavanshi resists Romi Bhinder’s gesture after loss to KKR, then accepts phone call back home

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was left distraught on Sunday after the Rajasthan Royals suffered their second defeat in IPL 2026. The 2008 champions went down to the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens by four wickets, missing the chance to climb to the top of the points table. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was left emotional after RR lost to KKR

The 15-year-old scored a brisk 28-ball 46, laced with six boundaries and two sixes, on a tricky surface. However, a poor middle-order effort saw Rajasthan slip to 155 for nine in 20 overs.

Kolkata endured a disastrous start to the chase, losing both openers for ducks inside two overs, before a middle-order wobble left them in trouble. But riding on an early reprieve, vice-captain Rinku Singh anchored the innings with a composed 34-ball 53, guiding the hosts to their first win of the season with two balls to spare.

ALSO READ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi beatable: Ex-England pacer may have just discovered the perfect trick to dismiss India's boy wonder

After the defeat, Sooryavanshi was spotted in tears behind the sightscreen, visibly shaken before being consoled by a KKR support staff member. Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder then stepped in and offered the teenager his phone, possibly to call home. Though initially reluctant, Sooryavanshi eventually accepted and was seen speaking on it.