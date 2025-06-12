Vaibhav Suryavanshi blasts 190 off 90 balls, claim reports; RR posts video of teenager's six-hitting spree

Fourteen-year-old cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi's upward rise continued. The power-packed left-handed opening batter set the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru ablaze with a scintillating display of power hitting in a preparatory match for India's Under-19 team ahead of their upcoming tour of England. The young left-hander, known for his aggressive stroke play, launched a series of towering sixes that left spectators and selectors in awe. Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi(Surjeet Yadav)

The Rajasthan Royals, Suryavanshi's IPL franchise, shared a video of his explosive innings, showcasing his ability to clear the boundary with ease. The clip quickly went viral, further solidifying his reputation as one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket.

Multiple media reports claimed that Suryavanshi scored 190 runs off 90 balls, but HT could not independently verify the claims.

IPL Debut and Record-Breaking Performance

Suryavanshi's rise to prominence has been meteoric. At just 14 years and 23 days old, he became the youngest player to debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he took the field for Rajasthan Royals against Lucknow Super Giants in April 2025. He marked his debut with a first-ball six, setting the tone for what would be a remarkable season.

Later that month, he made history by scoring a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans, becoming the youngest player to achieve such a feat in IPL history. His innings included 11 sixes and 7 fours, propelling him into the spotlight and earning him accolades from cricket legends and fans alike

Concluding his debut season with the Rajasthan Royals, Suryavanshi amassed 252 runs in seven matches at a staggering strike rate of 206.55, the highest in the season. His performances were instrumental in several of the team's victories, showcasing his maturity and composure under pressure .

Looking Ahead

As India U-19 gears up for their tour of England, Suryavanshi's recent form has added to the team's confidence. His ability to dominate bowling attacks and his fearless approach to batting make him a key player to watch in the upcoming series. With the support of experienced mentors and his innate talent, Suryavanshi is poised to make a significant impact on the international stage.

The cricketing world eagerly anticipates his next move, as Suryavanshi continues to break barriers and set new standards for young cricketers worldwide.