Vaibhav Suryavanshi felt 'embarrassed' after fans travelled miles to meet him in England: 'Hum chidhate rehte the'

Ever since making his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Rajasthan Royals in the 2025 edition of the tournament, opening batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been the toast of the town. The 14-year-old dasher is quickly turning into a fan favourite, and it is no surprise that supporters have started to travel miles just to catch a glimpse of the young sensation. Suryavanshi's following was on show during the recent Youth series against England U19 when India travelled to the UK. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is quickly becoming a fan favourite. Two fans drove for six hours just to catch a glimpse of the young batter. (Rajasthan Royals - X)

Suryavanshi set the stage on fire in the five-match ODI series, scoring 355 runs, including a 143-run knock in the fourth game. Two girls, wearing the Rajasthan Royals jersey, travelled six hours just to meet Suryavanshi and get a photo clicked with him.

Suryavanshi's India U19 teammate Vihaan Malhotra has now revealed details from the viral picture of the youngster with two girls. He said the southpaw was “really embarrassed”, and the rest of the team kept on teasing him about it.

“Vaibhav ke fans aaye hue the. Wo bol rahe the ki Vaibhav ko bulao, aur use sharm aa rahi thi. Hum use chidhate rehte the (Vaibhav's fans came to meet him. He was signing autographs but was really embarrassed, and we also teased him a lot),” Malhotra told Times of India.

"He is the youngest of the lot, so we always kind of try and take care of him," he added.

Suryavanshi showed no nerves when he made his IPL debut for the Royals, smacking his first ball of the tournament for a six off the bowling of Shardul Thakur. Ultimate glory came a few matches later as he smashed the fastest century by an Indian batter in the IPL, going past the three-figure mark off just 35 balls against Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans.

'In awe of his bat swing'

Malhotra said that the entire U19 Indian side is in awe of Suryavanshi's bat swing. He also stated that England bowlers focused on the left-handed batter and CSK recruit Ayush Mhatre, which helped him go under the radar.

In the fourth ODI of the five-match series, Malhotra was involved in a 209-run stand with Suryavanshi, and he saw the left-handed batter's blitz up close and personal. Malhotra eventually scored 129 off 121 balls, while Sooryavanshi smacked 143 runs in 78 balls, with 13 fours and 10 sixes.

"The focus on Vaibhav and Ayush kind of helped me as I went under the radar. They wanted to get them out early. All the bowlers wanted to get the wicket of IPL players. In the fourth one-day, I put on 209 runs for the second wicket with Vaibhav," said Malhotra.

"We both scored centuries, but he smoked 10 sixes and I had the best seat in the house. His bat swing is something we are in awe of," he added.