Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s rare failure undone by Harsh Dubey as India A reach Rising Stars Asia Cup semis

PTI |
Updated on: Nov 18, 2025 11:44 pm IST

India A will play the topper of Group A in the first semifinal on Friday while Pakistan play their last four clash also on the same day.

Harsh Dubey made an entertaining half-century as India A outplayed Oman A by six wickets to qualify for the semifinals of the Rising Stars Asia Cup here on Tuesday.

Harsh Dubey scored a half century
Harsh Dubey scored a half century

Having lost to Pakistan A in an earlier match, India A needed to beat Oman A to advance in the competition.

An all-round bowling performance allowed India A to limit Oman A to 135 for seven in 20 overs.

Living up to the firepower in the Indian team, the Jitesh Sharma-led side chased down the target rather comfortably in 17.5 overs.

Dropped on four, opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi could only make 12 off 13 balls while Priyansh Arya perished after a six-ball 10.

Naman Dhir (30 off 19) played some bold strokes before Dubey (53 off 44) and Nehal Wadhera (23 off 24) got the the job done for India A. Promoted to number four, Dubery did not disappoint on way to his first fifty in T20 cricket.

India A could meet Pakistan A in the final on November 23.

India A will play the topper of Group A in the first semifinal on Friday while Pakistan play their last four clash also on the same day.

Brief scores: Oman A 135/7 in 20 overs (Wasim Ali 54 not out; Gurjanpreet Singh 2/37, Suyash Sharma 2/12). India A 138/4 in 17.5 overs (Harsh Dubey 53 not out).

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs South Africa Live match Today.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs South Africa Live match Today.
News / Cricket News / Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s rare failure undone by Harsh Dubey as India A reach Rising Stars Asia Cup semis
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On