Vaibhav Suyavanshi touches MS Dhoni's feet instead of handshake, CSK captain's reaction steals the show

It was two years after MS Dhoni had lifted his maiden IPL title that Vaibhav Suryavanshi was born in Samastipur, Bihar, which is not too far away from Dhoni's hometown, Ranchi. When Dhoni was growing up, Ranchi and Samastipur belonged to the same state - Bihar. One doesn't need to belong to the same state to idolise MS Dhoni. Suryavnashi, like millions of aspiring Indian cricketers, grew up (he is still growing up) watching and listening to tales of Dhoni. One wouldn't overstate by calling Dhoni a father figure for Suryavnashi. Vaibhav Suryavanshi touching MS Dhoni's feet

When the 14-year-old touched MS Dhoni's feet after the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, it only reiterated the fact. A couple of years ago, it was Yashavi Jaiswal, who has now cemented his place in the Indian Test side and is Suryavanshi's senior partner at RR. On Tuesday, it was Suryavanshi.

After RR ended their woeful season on a high, beating CSK comfortably by six wickets, the RR players lined up to shake hands with their CSK counterparts. When it was Suryavanshi's turn to shake Dhoni's hands, he bent down and touched the CSK captain's feet with one hand while Dhoni held the other with a sheepish smile on his face.

Photos and videos of the Suryavnashi touching Dhoni's feet after the CSK vs RR match went viral like wildfire.

That the moment came after Vaibhav Suryavanshi paved RR's way with a mature 57-run knock would hold great value for the prodigy.

The find of the season for the Royals in an otherwise forgettable season, the 14-year-old Suryavanshi once again put on display a fearless show during his 33-ball knock as his side overhauled a target of 188 with remarkable ease.

Yashasvi Jaiswal set the tone for the chase with a fiery 36, and Suryavanshi carried on the good work with his impressive knock.

Jaiswal, before being castled by Anshul Kamboj, was severe on Khaleed Ahmed, creaming off 18 runs from the pacer's second over while providing a rollicking start to his side.

Suryavanshi was watchful initially but never allowed the balls in his zone to go unpunished, and even a seasoned campaigner like Ravindra Jadeja could not contain him.

He sent the ball soaring into the stands off Jadeja twice and completed his half-century with his fourth six, that came off spinner Noor Ahmad.

With skipper Sanju Samson (41), he raised a match-winning 98-run stand for the second wicket. The skipper was happy playing second fiddle to the teenager.

It was only the fourth win of the season for the Royals, who may avoid a last-place finish with Tuesday's victory.

After Samson's dismissal, Suryavanshi and Riyan Parag (3) also joined their skipper in the dug out, and it looked like Royals may again snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

The equation read 30 off 26 balls, but Dhurv Jurel (31) and Shimron Heymyer (12) carried the side past the finish line.

Earlier, Young Ayush Mhatre once again reminded everyone that he is one for the future with a 20-ball 43 that helped CSK huff and puff to a modest 187 for eight.