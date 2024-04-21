Vaughan sends 'India vs Pakistan' message to BCCI after Rohit Sharma's major statement on resuming Test cricket ties

India haven't faced Pakistan in a Test match since 2007, and have only faced each other occasionally in tournaments like the ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy, T20 World Cup, and that too usually on neutral territory. There was an instance when Pakistan toured India for a white-ball series in 2012-13. Michael Vaughan called for more India vs Pakistan Test matches.

India vs Pakistan matches garner the most attention, due to their eternal rivalry. But due to political ties between both countries, fans have always been left disappointed.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, England legend Michael Vaughan urged BCCI and PCB to hold India vs Pakistan Test series, and also suggested that neutral venues could be used. "I firmly believe a Test series between India v Pakistan on a regular basis even if it has to be a neutral Venue would be great for the game .. I hope people are trying to make this happen", he wrote.

This was in relation to his recent conversation with India skipper Rohit Sharma. On a YouTube talk show with the MI star, Vaughan asked if India vs Pakistan matches would be beneficial for Test cricket."I totally believe that", replied Rohit.

"They are a good team, superb bowling line-up, good contest. Especially if you play in overseas conditions, that will be awesome," he added.

India last faced Pakistan in the ODI World Cup last year, in Ahmedabad. In a rather one-sided affair, the hosts won by seven wickets. Chasing 192, India raced to 192/3 in 30.3 overs, courtesy of dominant knocks from Rohit and Shreyas Iyer. Rohit smacked 86 off 63 balls and Iyer registered 53* off 62 deliveries. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi took two wickets.

Initially, a collective team effort from the Indian bowling department saw Pakistan collapse for 191 in 42.5 overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each respectively. Meanwhile, Babar Azam (50) got a half-century for Pakistan.