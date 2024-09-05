Vaughan's open challenge to BCCI as Root 'hunts down' Sachin: 'There's no way they'd want an England player at the top'

Joe Root is closing in on Sachin Tendulkar's once-immortal record. The former England captain is now only about 3500 runs short of going past the Master Blaster, and given that Root is only 33 years of age, that dream is now turning into a reality with every passing Test he plays. Root is scoring centuries at the rate of knots – his twin tons in the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka has seriously threatened Tendulkar's crown which he's held for the last 20 years. But as they say in cricket, records are meant to be broken, and this prized accolade of Tendulkar's is close to being snatched away by one of the finest Test batters of this generation. Michael Vaughan has laid down the gauntlet.(Getty)

Root, part of the Fab Four comprising Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson, has jumped ahead of the pack. And Michael Vaughan, the former England skipper, is dead certain that it's only a matter of time before Root stands at the pinnacle of Test cricket. Unless his back gives away, or something freak is to happen, the record for the most runs scores in the history of Test cricket will belong to Root. However, he did point out that in case such a thing happens, the BCCI will do everything possible in its power to ensure the record is eventually awarded to an Indian.

"Yes," Vaughan said in a resounding tone when asked if Root will 'hunt down' Tendulkar's Test record. "I think it's three and a half thousand runs he trails by. He has at least three years. Unless his back snaps; he is the most enthusiastic lover of the game. I don't think he is going to get away. He is no longer the captain and knows his game better than ever before. I'll be amazed if he doesn't. He has played beautifully.

"Even if he goes on, I still think he will carry on. If Joe goes past Sachin, it will be the best thing that ever happens to cricket, because there's no way BCCI would want an England player at the top of the list. They'll want an Indian at the top so that will secure Test match cricket because it'll take forever for someone to get past him."

Can Virat Kohli chase down Joe Root?

From the current lot of established Indian Test cricketers, only one name comes to mind that can challenge Root if he gets to the top, and that's Kohli. But at 35, having played 113 Tests for 8848 runs, will he be able to double up his existing tally by the time he is done playing? Highly doubtful, unless he plays his best cricket and then some in the time to come. Kohli, a couple of years elder to Root, has played 32 Tests fewer than Kohli, but is behind his English counterpart by 3529 runs. Four years ago, Kohli was well ahead of all three, but a lean form, that unbelievably, stretched for almost three years, pushed him below in the pecking order.

Adam Gilchrist, meanwhile, is not too sure, and reserved his answer to after next year's Ashes. "Don't know. Jesus. How old is he? 33? He's a youngster. I have no idea when his appetite is going to slow down. He is clearly pretty hungry at the moment. But does he have the desire to go on? He is going to phase himself out of white ball completely. Sorry, I will answer that question about Joe after the Ashes next year," said the former Australia wicketkeeper batter.