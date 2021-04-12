Venkatesh Prasad shuts down Pakistani journalist who questioned his 'achievements' with befitting reply

Venkatesh Prasad's dismissal of Aamir Sohail in the 1996 World Cup is still fondly remembered by Indian fans. It was a comeback story where a bowler after being hit for a four, comes back to take revenge and dismiss the batsman. The dismissal has been played in loop by Indian cricket fans for several years. It is like that moment which people never forget.

Sohail was batting on 51, when he spanked a cover drive off Prasad. As the ball raced to the boundary, Sohail notoriously pointed his fingers at Prasad and then towards the ball, almost mocking him to go and fetch the ball. What happened the next ball is remembers as one of the greatest comebacks of all time with Prasad castling Sohail and giving him a roaring send-off.

Posting a collage of his famous dismissal of Sohail in the 1996 World Cup, where Prasad sent his off-stump cartwheeling after getting hit for a boundary, the fast bowler tweeted: "Me to Aamir Sohail in Bangalore at 14.5 - #IndiraNagarkaGunda hoon main," the 14.5 referring to the 15th over of Pakistan's innings.





Me to Aamir Sohail in Bangalore at 14.5- #IndiraNagarkaGunda hoon main 😊 pic.twitter.com/uF7xaPeTPl — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 11, 2021

It prompted a response from a Pakistani journalist, who said that it was Prasad's only achievement in cricket.

But the former India fast bowler was quick to shut down the journalist as he replied in the most epic manner.

"Nahi Najeeb Bhai. Had reserved some achievements for later. In the very next World cup in Eng in 1999 , took 5/27 at Manchester against Pakistan and they were unable to chase 228. God bless you," Prasad said.

Nahi Najeeb Bhai. Had reserved some achievements for later. In the very next World cup in Eng in 1999 , took 5/27 at Manchester against Pakistan and they were unable to chase 228. God bless you. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 11, 2021





