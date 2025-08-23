Venues for 2027 ODI World Cup announced; South Africa to host 44 games. Remaining ten games to played in…

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed the venues for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be played in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. The 50-over tournament will be played across the host cities, including Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha, Bloemfontein, East London, and Paarl. South Africa is all set to host 44 matches, while the remaining 10 will be played across Namibia and Zimbabwe. Cricket South Africa confirm venues for the 50-over World Cup in 2027(AP)

This announcement came along with the formation of the Local Organising Committee Board (LOCA), spearheaded by former South African cabinet minister Trevor Manuel as Independent Chairman.

“CSA’s vision is to stage a global, inspiring event which will reflect the face of South Africa—diverse, inclusive, and united. The tournament will be vibrantly different in its style and atmosphere, and its experiences. It will provide players, fans and partners with the most unique, unforgettable experience," CSA Board Chairperson, Pearl Maphoshe said in an official statement.

“CSA offers its full support to the appointed LOCB and is confident in their ability to successfully deliver on the mandate set, ensuring a seamless and impactful event," Maphoshe added.

It must be mentioned that the 2027 ODI World Cup will be the 14th edition of the tournament. It will be played in October and November 2027.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma’s return date fixed, to feature in India A matches before ‘last international series’: Report

This will be the second time that South Africa and Zimbabwe will co-host a tournament after the 2003 edition. Namibia is hosting the competition for the first time.

Format of the 2027 World Cup

The 2027 World Cup will have two groups of seven teams, with the top three from each group progressing to the Super Six stage. This format was also used in the 2003 edition.

South Africa and Zimbabwe have automatically qualified for the tournament since they are the hosts. The top eight teams in the ICC ODI rankings as of 31 March 2027 will also seal their qualification for the tournament.

Despite Namibia hosting the tournament for the first time, they are not guaranteed a spot since they are not a full member nation of the ICC. The side will have to go through the standard qualification pathway.

Australia are the defending champions since they won the 2023 edition after beating India in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.