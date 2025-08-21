Rohit Sharma’s return date fixed, to feature in India A matches before ‘last international series’: Report

Current Indian ODI captain Rohit Sharma hasn’t seen cricketing action since the conclusion of the IPL, but might make his return for India A’s one-day matches towards the end of September in a bid to stay prepared for the upcoming tour of Australia. Rohit Sharma was last in action for India during the triumphant ICC Champions Trophy campaign.(AP)

In a report by Revsportz, Rohit will likely see the three one-day matches as a chance to play himself into form. The matches will take place on September 30, October 3, and October 5, at Kanpur’s Green Park International Stadium. Following this, Rohit is currently slated to lead the men in blue in the three-match tour of Australia, which will take place between October 19-25.

The Indian skipper’s fate in international cricket remains undecided, with recent rumours and reports stating that he might hang up his boots in all formats of the game soon at 38 years of age. There are certain reports which claim that Rohit will not be in the picture for the 2027 ODI World Cup, set to take place in South Africa, which might mean the transition to a younger skipper and a new opener to take his place might be on the cards.

The Revsportz report also claims that there is speculation amongst those in the know that this three-match series in Australia might prove to be the Indian skipper’s last international tour, with a retirement on the cards in this format as well.

What is India's post-Rohit plan?

Rohit has opened the batting for India in ODI cricket for over a decade with great distinction, becoming one of the country’s best. However, having retired from T20I cricket and Test cricket already, competitive match play comes less and less frequently in the 50-over format of the game. This presents a reason for him to try and sharpen his blade in the A game, but also raises questions regarding whether he might be forced to call it a day soon.

In terms of captaincy alternatives, India might be looking at names such as Shreyas Iyer or Shubman Gill to take over the mantle, with the latter already having gained significant leadership experience on the recently concluded tour of England. In terms of the opener who would come in to replace Rohit, Yashasvi Jaiswal will be considered the frontrunner, although there are a host of deputies in the ranks.

Indian fans will be hoping that Sharma’s potential run in the A team will allow him to find the kind of form that might see him stay in the picture, if not to see India through to the next World Cup then at least to receive the kind of farewell he deserves.