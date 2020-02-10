‘Very grateful’: Marnus Labuschagne ‘stoked’ over words of praise from Sachin Tendulkar

cricket

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 16:05 IST

India legend Sachin Tendulkar recently stated that the batting style of Australia’s rising star Marnus Labuschagne resembles like him. The former right-hander, who played in the Bushifre Bash in Melbourne on Sunday, was questioned on which batsmen reminds him of himself. In his response, Tendulkar had said: “His (Labuschagne) footwork is so precise. So he would be the one I would say.”

A couple of days after Tendulkar’s remarks, the Aussie youngster Labuschagne expressed his gratitude to the Master Blaster. In a video uploaded on Cricket.com.au, Labuschange said: “It was pretty amazing, it’s one that definitely when I saw it I was quick to read it and it really hit me. Amazing words from someone of that calibre. I was very grateful for his words and just stoked really.”

Labuschagne made a name for himself after he smashed 896 runs in five Tests against Pakistan and New Zealand in the past couple of months. The right-hander finished the home summer tour with an average of 112, and registered his maiden double ton, two 150s, one century and three fifties in eight innings.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar returned on the field to bat after nearly six years on Sunday, when he faced Women’s Cricketer of the Year Ellyse Perry for an over in the charity match. Several legends came together for a noble cause as the Bushfire Cricket Bash raised more than $7.7 million for the communities devastated by the fires that have ravaged Australia, according to Cricket Australia’s report.

The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Courtney Walsh, Yuvraj Singh and Wasim Akram were present among many as Ricky Ponting XI won the tie in the end.