Vidarbha Cricket Association not to conduct fresh polls: Official

cricket

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 20:57 IST

The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) on Thursday said it will not be holding any fresh polls after conducting the elections last December as per the amended Constitution. A senior official confirmed the development to PTI while asserting that Vidarbha was one of the first state associations to have amended its Constitution as per the Lodha panel reforms and conducted elections immediately after that.

Asked whether Vidarbha would conduct fresh polls, the official replied in the negative. “We are fully compliant (with regard to Lodha reforms) and we held the elections (in accordance with that),” the official said, adding the term of the elected representatives is three years.

Also read: Sachin Tendulkar explains reasons for Steve Smith’s success with the bat

It is reliably learnt that in the polls which were conducted last December, Anand Jaiswal was elected as President. The VCA said it would soon be finalising its representative who will be sent for the BCCI’s election scheduled to be held on October 22.

“We will be meeting in a couple of days to finalise that name,” the official said without elaborating. Meanwhile, a day after the Committee of Administrators (COA) asked the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to appoint new electoral officer in place of former top bureaucrat D N Chaudhary, it has been learnt that the association office bearers would be taking legal opinion on the matter.

Also read: Markram, Mulder lead South Africa A’s fightback against India ‘A’

The COA in clear terms asked the MCA to conduct the polls before September 28, failing which it would lose its voting right in the BCCI polls.

While the Baroda Cricket Association would conduct its elections on September 27, the Saurashtra Cricket Association will go to polls a day earlier on September 26 and will elect the new office-bearers as per the Lodha panel reforms. These office bearers include President, Vice President, Secretary, Joint Secretary, Tresurer and members of the apex council.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 20:57 IST