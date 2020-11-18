e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Vidarbha players to start training for upcoming domestic season

Vidarbha players to start training for upcoming domestic season

According to the VCA chief, the nets will take place at the indoor academy while fielding sessions will be conducted in small batches. The VCA ground in Jamtha on the outskirts of the city won’t be used as of now.

cricket Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 14:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Cricket representational image
Cricket representational image(HT Archives)
         

After around eight months of COVID-19 enforced break, the Vidarbha Ranji Trophy probables will starting training once again, starting this week. India’s domestic season is likely to start with National T20 Championship for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in January and the two-time Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup champions.

VCA President Anand Jaiswal told PTI on Wednesday that the training would resume either on Thursday (November 19) or Friday (November 20) at the Civil Lines ground once all the RT-PCR tests are completed.

“We have got the necessary permissions from the local municipal authorities (Nagpur Municipal Corporation) and hence we are starting training,” added Jaiswal.

According to the VCA chief, the nets will take place at the indoor academy while fielding sessions will be conducted in small batches. Jaiswal also clarified that only senior men and women’s team will be training as the association doesn’t want to risk the health safety as far as junior players are concerned.

“There will be various coaches to oversee the practice and each team has been given different slots to ensure that there is no overlapping. And overall the training will be overseen by (former India pacer) Prashant Vaidya,” he informed.

He also said that the VCA ground in Jamtha on the outskirts of the city won’t be used as of now.

Led by elegant left handed batsman Faiz Fazal, Vidarbha, is one of the few domestic teams, that has won the coveted Ranji Trophy and Irani Trophy back to back. The BCCI had already issued a detailed Standard Operating Procedure for the state associations regarding training.

Nagpur currently has around 3,094 active COVID19 cases.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Army completes setting up of modern habitat for troops in Ladakh
Army completes setting up of modern habitat for troops in Ladakh
Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury attacks Kapil Sibal over introspection remark
Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury attacks Kapil Sibal over introspection remark
Delhi: 50 people allowed at weddings, limit revised to tackle spike in Covid-19 cases
Delhi: 50 people allowed at weddings, limit revised to tackle spike in Covid-19 cases
ICU beds, team of doctors: MHA lists measures to contain Delhi’s Covid-19 cases
ICU beds, team of doctors: MHA lists measures to contain Delhi’s Covid-19 cases
China detects coronavirus on more seafood imports from India
China detects coronavirus on more seafood imports from India
Bhima Koregaon case: Varavara Rao to be shifted to Nanavati Hospital for 15 days
Bhima Koregaon case: Varavara Rao to be shifted to Nanavati Hospital for 15 days
Nitish Kumar CM for namesake, says Shiv Sena, predicts his future
Nitish Kumar CM for namesake, says Shiv Sena, predicts his future
Watch: After polls, protests erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan against Imran Khan’s PTI
Watch: After polls, protests erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan against Imran Khan’s PTI
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In