Tuesday, Sep 24, 2019

Vijay Hazare Trophy: All Group A matches abandoned

All matches of Group A were washed out without a ball being bowled

cricket Updated: Sep 24, 2019 19:53 IST
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
The Mumbai-Saurashtra match of the Elite Group A in the Vijay Hazare trophy was abandoned on Tuesday due to inclement weather.

The match, which was to be played at the Alur cricket stadium on the outskirts of the city, was called off without a single ball being bowled owing to rains, a source in the Mumbai team said.

The four points were split equally among the two teams.

Similarly, the other two Group A matches -- Karnataka versus Hyderabad and Andhra versus Chhattisgarh -- were also washed out.

Mumbai will now take on Jharkhand on Wednesday.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 19:28 IST

