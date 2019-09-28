Vijay Hazare Trophy, Group A: KL Rahul responds to Test snub, registers highest-ever List A score

cricket

Defending champions Mumbai were in for a shock as minnows Chhattisgarh defeated them by 5 wickets in a high-scoring thriller in the Vijay Hazare trophy on Saturday. At the Alur Cricket Stadium III, put into bat, Mumbai posted a descent 317/5 in their allotted 50 overs, but Chhattisgarh chased the target with one ball to spare and rode on a gritty 117 not out by middle-order batsman Amandeep Khare. Put into bat, Mumbai’s experienced opener Aditya Tare slammed 90 off 107 balls and remained the top-scorer. After Jay Bista (24) was dismissed cheaply, Tare got support from young prodigy Yashasvi Jaiswal (44) as the two rebuilt the innings.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer too chipped in with a 46-ball 50. And when Iyer departed, Mumbai were comfortably poised at 4-238 in 45 overs. But the ever-reliable Surya Kumar Yadav had some different plans as he hammered 8 fours and six sixes in his quick fire 81 off 31 balls and took Chhattisgarh bowlers to task.

It was due to Surya’s blistering knock that Mumbai went past the 300-run mark. Chhattisgarh did not have a good start with opener Shashank Chandrakar (5) falling early. Jiwanjyot Singh (44) and one-down Ashutosh Singh (35) tried to rally the innings.

But Jiwanjyot was trapped by spinner Shams Mulani as Chhattisgarh were 82-2 and then Ashutosh also fell when the score was 95. However, Amandeep Khare showed his mettle and made a gritty 117 off just 94 balls, with 8 fours and 4 sixes to his credit.

He first got support from Shashank Singh (40) and then shared an unbeaten 96-run stand with Ajay Mandal (39 not out) as the two took the side home.

For Mumbai, Shams Mulani (3-33) was successful, but others, including experienced pacer Dhawal Kulkarni (1-66), had a bad day in office.

At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here, Karnataka defeated Kerala by 60 runs, with K L Rahul slamming a hundred.

Rahul, who plays for India, took the opposition bowlers to task as he hit a stroke-filed 131 off 122 balls.

He hit 10 fours and four sixes and remained the top- scorer for his team.

Skipper Manish Pandey also chipped in with 50 off 51 balls, but then Kerala bowlers were successful in restricting them to 294.

But Karnataka bowlers put a spirited show despite a fighting hundred by Kerala opener Vishnu Vinod (104) to bowl them out for 234 and register a win.

Meanwhile, in another Elite Group A match, Hyderabad defeated Saurashtra by 121 runs at the Alur Cricket Stadium 2.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 317/5 (Aditya Tare 90, Surya Kumar Yadav 81, Shreyas Iyer 50; Shashank Singh 2-54) lost to Chhattisgarh 318/5 (Amadeep Khare 117 not out, Jiwanjyot Singh 44, Shams Mulani 3-33) by 5 wickets.

Mumbai 0 points, Chhattisgarh 4 points.

Hyderabad 252/5 (Tanmay Agarwal 79, Tilak Verma 65; Jaydev Unadkat 2-46) beat Saurashtra 131 (Sheldon Jackson 39, Chirag Jani 23, B Sandeep 5-26) by 121 runs.

Hyderabad 4 points, Saurashtra 0 points.

Karnataka 294 all out (K L Rahul 131, Manish Pandey 50; Asif K M 3-59) beat Kerala 234 all out (Vishnu Vinod 104, Sanju Samson 67; Ronit More 3-42) by 60 runs.

Karnataka 4 points, Kerala 0 points.

