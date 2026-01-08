Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Updates: Wickets tumble early across the country; Ishant Sharma gives DEL early advantage
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Updates: 4 of the 8 slots left in the quarterfinal stage of this year's Vijay Hazare Trophy are still up for grabs heading into the last round of fixtures in the group stages. Key matches include Delhi vs Haryana, both fighting for qualification, with plenty of key games.
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Updates: Punjab, Mumbai, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh have already qualified through to the quarterfinals of this year's Vijay Hazare Trophy. Four spots remain, and only a handful of teams who can claim them. In Group A, Kerala, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh are tied on 16 points with one spot to play for; Jharkhand play Tripura, while MP must try and overcome unbeaten Karnataka, and Kerala play Tamil Nadu in a southern derby....Read More
In Group B, similar story: Vidarbha, Bengal, and Baroda are tied on 16 points behind UP. Bengal need to overcome the leaders, while the Pandya brothers take the field against Chandigarh, and Vidarbha face Assam.
Group C is closed off with Mumbai and Punjab playing each other, and already on an unassailable 20 points each, with a potential maximum of 16 for the third place team behind them.
The most open is Group D, where nobody is qualified: Delhi on 20 points, Haryana on 18, Saurashtra on 16. The most interesting game of the round is Rishabh Pant's Delhi taking on Haryana, the victor guaranteeing qualification, while Saurashtra need to beat Gujarat and hope Delhi does them a favour by beating Haryana.
Interesting set of matches with a lot of storylines to watch out for throughout the table, with plenty more to fight for – can Devdutt Padikkal keep his insane run of form going and beat out Vidarbha's Mokhade for the leading run-scorer, and who will finish with the most wickets? With international stars like Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant in action, who can deliver?
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Updates: Delhi in control now as Ishant Sharma strikes again! Haryana flailing, down to 13/3 and in desperate need of a partnership.
In the same group, Saurashtra steady to start, 25/0 after 5 overs against Gujarat in Alur.
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Updates: Trouble for Vidarbha in Rajkot! Aman Mokhade has enjoyed a monster season including two consecutive daddy hundreds leading in, but he has been dislodged early in the piece in this must-win encounter. Vidarbha down a wicket early.
In the same group, Abhimany Easwaran off to a rocket start for Bengal against UP, but loses his opening partner Karan Lal. Mohammed Shami in action later there.
In the last focus match of the group, Baroda also down two wickets early on against Chandigarh, but their strangth lies in their power-hitting lower order, with Hardik and Krunal in the tank.
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Updates: No Ishan Kishan for the SMAT champions, but they will back themselves to get the job done against Tripura. Two wickets early on there at the Gujarat College Ground for Jharkhand, on top early.
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Updates: This match isn't really relevant to qualification but interesting things happening there too. Maharashtra have been prone to imploding in calamitous style at the top, did so in the Ranji Trophy earlier this season as well. It's happened again, as they go down to 3 wickets for just 2 runs inside the first 8 balls. Arjun Tendulkar on the board early with Prithvi Shaw's wicket. Ruturaj Gaikwad comes in and needs to play a rescue act.
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Updates: Delhi opt to bowl first against neighbours Haryana, and they have early success with two wickets in the first seven balls! Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini get on the board and put them in early control.
Delhi have a decent chance of qualifying even if they lose thanks to their healthy net run-rate, but they won't want to leave it to chance. Rishabh Pant's team off to a good start. 5/2 in no time.
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Updates: Karnataka in Group A, UP in B, and Mumbai and Punjab in C have already qualified. That leaves four slots to go for the quarterfinals. Per group, here are the matches we are focusing on, with the teams still in contention in capital letters:
GROUP A
JHARKHAND vs Tripura
MADHYA PRADESH vs Karnataka
KERALA vs Tamil Nadu.
GROUP B
BENGAL vs Uttar Pradesh
BARODA vs Chandigarh
VIDARBHA vs Assam.
GROUP D
DELHI vs HARYANA
SAURASHTRA vs Gujarat.
More on the maths of it all soon.
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Updates: It comes down to this in the Vijay Hazare group stage. 4 already through to the quarters, and 4 more set to join them today. Action begins – who makes it through?