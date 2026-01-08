Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Updates: Wickets tumble early across the country; Ishant Sharma gives DEL early advantage

Live

Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Updates: Rishabh Pant tries to lead Delhi to the quarterfinals with their spot still not certified.

Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Updates: Punjab, Mumbai, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh have already qualified through to the quarterfinals of this year's Vijay Hazare Trophy. Four spots remain, and only a handful of teams who can claim them. In Group A, Kerala, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh are tied on 16 points with one spot to play for; Jharkhand play Tripura, while MP must try and overcome unbeaten Karnataka, and Kerala play Tamil Nadu in a southern derby. In Group B, similar story: Vidarbha, Bengal, and Baroda are tied on 16 points behind UP. Bengal need to overcome the leaders, while the Pandya brothers take the field against Chandigarh, and Vidarbha face Assam. Group C is closed off with Mumbai and Punjab playing each other, and already on an unassailable 20 points each, with a potential maximum of 16 for the third place team behind them. The most open is Group D, where nobody is qualified: Delhi on 20 points, Haryana on 18, Saurashtra on 16. The most interesting game of the round is Rishabh Pant's Delhi taking on Haryana, the victor guaranteeing qualification, while Saurashtra need to beat Gujarat and hope Delhi does them a favour by beating Haryana. Interesting set of matches with a lot of storylines to watch out for throughout the table, with plenty more to fight for – can Devdutt Padikkal keep his insane run of form going and beat out Vidarbha's Mokhade for the leading run-scorer, and who will finish with the most wickets? With international stars like Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant in action, who can deliver? Matches with qualification on the line GROUP A JHARKHAND vs Tripura MADHYA PRADESH vs Karnataka KERALA vs Tamil Nadu. GROUP B BENGAL vs Uttar Pradesh BARODA vs Chandigarh VIDARBHA vs Assam. GROUP D DELHI vs HARYANA SAURASHTRA vs Gujarat. ...Read More

