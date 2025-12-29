Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Updates: Vaibhav Suryavanshi falls after flying start; Rinku hits fifty

Live

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score and Updates.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: The Vijay Hazare Trophy moves into its third matchday with a slightly different feel, as two of Indian cricket’s biggest names, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, will be missing in action. Both veterans have opted for a brief break after featuring in the opening two matches, giving themselves some recovery time in a long and demanding season. Their absence inevitably takes a bit of the spotlight away from the day’s contests, with fans used to seeing the two stalwarts headline the domestic stage whenever they turn up. However, the tournament is far from short on intrigue or star power. Several high-profile names remain in the mix, ensuring the competition retains its edge and appeal. Rishabh Pant continues his return to sustained cricket, bringing with him the promise of game-changing moments and leadership with the bat. Rinku Singh, fresh off his growing reputation as a dependable finisher, will be keen to make a statement in the 50-over format as well. Young Vaibhav Suryavanshi adds a touch of curiosity and excitement, while Abhishek Sharma’s presence offers explosive potential at the top. The ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy could serve as a crucial platform for players to make a strong case for themselves ahead of the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. With the selectors closely monitoring performances, every match becomes an opportunity to impress and secure a spot in the national squad. For several players, this could be the final audition to stake a claim before squad announcements are made. Rishabh Pant, in particular, might be feeling the pressure more than most. Recent reports suggest that his place in the ODI squad is not entirely secure, with the selectors reportedly considering Ishan Kishan as the backup wicketkeeper. Kishan, who made headlines with his SMAT exploits, was a last-minute addition to India’s T20 World Cup squad and could be seen as a serious contender for the upcoming ODI series. As a result, Pant will need to deliver consistently with both the bat and behind the stumps to solidify his position. Meanwhile, other players such as Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and Rinku Singh also have the chance to showcase their skills, adding further competition and excitement to the domestic 50-over tournament. Every run, every shot, and every performance could now directly influence India’s final ODI squad selection. ...Read More

