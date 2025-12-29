Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Updates: Vaibhav Suryavanshi falls after flying start; Rinku hits fifty
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi gets Bihar’s chase off to a flying start, while Rinku Singh continues his fine form with a well-compiled half-century.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: The Vijay Hazare Trophy moves into its third matchday with a slightly different feel, as two of Indian cricket’s biggest names, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, will be missing in action. Both veterans have opted for a brief break after featuring in the opening two matches, giving themselves some recovery time in a long and demanding season. Their absence inevitably takes a bit of the spotlight away from the day’s contests, with fans used to seeing the two stalwarts headline the domestic stage whenever they turn up....Read More
However, the tournament is far from short on intrigue or star power. Several high-profile names remain in the mix, ensuring the competition retains its edge and appeal. Rishabh Pant continues his return to sustained cricket, bringing with him the promise of game-changing moments and leadership with the bat. Rinku Singh, fresh off his growing reputation as a dependable finisher, will be keen to make a statement in the 50-over format as well. Young Vaibhav Suryavanshi adds a touch of curiosity and excitement, while Abhishek Sharma’s presence offers explosive potential at the top.
The ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy could serve as a crucial platform for players to make a strong case for themselves ahead of the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. With the selectors closely monitoring performances, every match becomes an opportunity to impress and secure a spot in the national squad. For several players, this could be the final audition to stake a claim before squad announcements are made.
Rishabh Pant, in particular, might be feeling the pressure more than most. Recent reports suggest that his place in the ODI squad is not entirely secure, with the selectors reportedly considering Ishan Kishan as the backup wicketkeeper. Kishan, who made headlines with his SMAT exploits, was a last-minute addition to India’s T20 World Cup squad and could be seen as a serious contender for the upcoming ODI series.
As a result, Pant will need to deliver consistently with both the bat and behind the stumps to solidify his position. Meanwhile, other players such as Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and Rinku Singh also have the chance to showcase their skills, adding further competition and excitement to the domestic 50-over tournament. Every run, every shot, and every performance could now directly influence India’s final ODI squad selection.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Suryavanshi departs early!
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi couldn’t convert his brisk start into a big score, getting out for 31 off just 10 balls. The left-hander cracked six fours and a six to set the tempo early in the 218-run chase, but fell short of a half-century.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Suryavanshi on fire in chase!
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi is at the crease with Bihar needing 218 runs to beat Meghalaya. Known for his fearless strokeplay, he is expected to take charge of the chase and ease the pressure on his side. The young batter has already made a bright start, cracking two fours and a six to get going.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Kushagra leads Jharkhand from front in Ishan's absence!
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Kumar Kushagra leads Jharkhand from the front in Ishan Kishan's absence. Kushagra slams a fine century to take Jharkhand past 300. Kushagra scored 105, while Anukul Roy is also playing another gem of a knock here and has already slammed a fifty.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Rinku continues his fine form!
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Rinku Singh carried his rich vein of form into another outing, registering yet another fifty-plus score in the tournament. Leading Uttar Pradesh from the front, the left-hander struck a fluent half-century against Baroda. Having already followed up a century with a fifty in his previous two games.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Mulani takes five-for, Shardul picks four!
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Shams Mulani claims a five-wicket haul, while Shardul Thakur picks four wickets as Mumbai run riot against Chhattisgarh as they were bundled out for just 142. Skipper Amandeep Khare (63) and Ajay Jadav Mandal (46) were the only two Chhattisgarh batters with double-digit scores for their side, while others crumbled under pressure.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi takes two catches!
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi has already made his presence felt on the ground by claiming a couple of catches to help his bowlers out. The young sensation grabbed the catches of Arien Sangma and Swastic Chhetri as Meghalaya are struggling miserably against Bihar in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate match.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Abhishek Sharma departs for 30!
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Abhishek Sharma, featuring in his first Vijay Hazare Trophy match of the season, was unable to convert a promising start into a substantial score. The left-handed swashbuckler managed 30 runs off 26 deliveries, hitting five crisp fours and a towering six. He looked in excellent touch, playing with his usual flair, but his innings came to an end courtesy of Abhay Negi, who dismissed him in the Punjab vs Uttarakhand clash, halting what could have been a match-defining knock.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Vijay Hazare Trophy Matchday 3 as Delhi vs Saurashtra, Bihar vs Meghalaya and Mumbai vs Chhatisgarh remain the most-talked about matches among others.