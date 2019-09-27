Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Group: Unmukt Chand steers Uttarakhand to easy win over Assam

cricket

Sep 27, 2019

Skipper Unmukt Chand hit an unbeaten 80 to help Uttarakhand defeat Assam by seven wickets in a rain-curtailed Plate group match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Friday. The 2012 Under-19 World Cup winning captain, who has moved to Uttarakhand from Delhi this season, struck three sixes and seven fours in his 78-ball knock to seal the chase with eight balls to spare after they were set a target of 172 in 28 overs at the Tanush Academy ground.

Uttarkhand lost two quick wickets in the middle as they needed 73 from 50 deliveries at one stage but the former Delhi opener held on and got fine support from Saurabh Rawat who smashed six sixes in a 20-ball 45 not out. Earlier Dikshanshu Negi claimed 3/31, while Rahil Shah and Sunny Rana bagged two wickets each as Assam were restricted to a 171/9 after Uttarkhand opted to field following a delayed start because of rain.

Rain however played spoilsport in the other two plate group matches here -- between Puducherry versus Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh versus Sikkim.

Brief Scores: At the Tanush Academy Ground: Assam 171/9; 28 overs (Dikshanshu Negi 3/31, Rahil Shah 2/20, Sunny Rana 2/34). Uttarakhand 172/3; 26.4 overs (Unmukt Chand 80 not out, Saurabh Rawat 45 not out). Uttarakhand won by seven wickets. Points: Uttarakhand 4, Assam 0.

At the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium: Puducherry vs Mizoram. Match Abandoned. Points: Puducherry 2, Mizoram 2. At the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy: Arunachal Pradesh vs Sikkim. Match Abandoned. Points: Arunachal Pradesh 2, Sikkim 2.

Sep 27, 2019