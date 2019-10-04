e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Vijay Patil, son of DY Patil, elected Mumbai Cricket Association president

The president, vice-president and secretary were elected unopposed while polls were held for the posts of treasurer, joint secretary and nine members of the Apex Council.

cricket Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:33 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Aerial shot of Wankhede Stadium, the headquarters of the Mumbai Cricket Association.
Aerial shot of Wankhede Stadium, the headquarters of the Mumbai Cricket Association.(Getty Images)
         

Education baron Vijay Patil and Sanjay Naik were on Friday elected unopposed as president and secretary respectively of the Mumbai Cricket Association here. The president, vice-president and secretary were elected unopposed while polls were held for the posts of treasurer, joint secretary and nine members of the Apex Council. Amol Kale was elected as the vice-president.

Vijay Patil is the son of former Governor and Congress politician Dr DY Patil. Shahalam Shaikh was chosen as joint secretary, defeating Sangam Lad by 196 to 121 votes, while Jagdish Achrekar was elected as the treasurer in the contest against Mayank Khanwala as the results were announced by MCA electoral officer D N Choudhary.

Prof (Dr) Unmesh Khanvilkar (241 votes), Ajinkya Naik (201 votes), Gaurav Payyade (180 votes), Vihang Sarnaik (165 votes), Abhay Hadap (160 votes), Kaushik Godbole (157 votes), Amit Dani (144 votes), Nadim Memon (140 votes) and Khodadad Y (133 votes) were elected as the members of the Apex Council. Later, Patil announced that the Managing Committee unanimously decided to nominate Naik as the MCA nominee for the BCCI polls to be held on October 23.

“The principal focus of our administration is to make sure that cricket becomes the centre point of all the things we do in this association. We will try to make sure that we will have the right infrastructure in place in order to create a great team,” Patil told reporters after the first meeting of the council.

“Another area we want to keenly follow and pursue is talent identification, because that is something that needs to be done in a systematic way. We will be consulting with cricketers in order to make sure that we carry out this talent identification so that good players come out of Mumbai cricketing system,” he said.

Patil said the council will discuss all the areas that need improvement and that responsibility will be entrusted in the hands of cricketers only.

Asked whether Mumbai should be on BCCI’s Apex Council, Patil said, “Absolutely, I would want a representative of Mumbai to feature on Apex Council but as I said the committee has just been constituted and that is a matter of discussion and deliberation with all concerned individuals.” Patil said there has to be “pragmatic and practical” approach to the issue of conflict of interests.

Earlier, the voting for the polls started at 8 am at the MCA lounge at the Wankhede Stadium and among the early voters were cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and former India players Sandeep Patil, Sameer Dighe, Vinod Kambli, Pravin Amre, Sanjay Bangar, Ramesh Powar, Nilesh Kulkarni.

Former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar, Umesh Kulkarni, Sudhir Naik and veteran Mumbai off-spinner Milind Rege were among those who also cast their votes. This is the first time that international cricketers have been given voting rights in the state association polls. “Everyone has turned up (to vote) for the interest of Mumbai Cricket Association and whatever Mumbai has been able to achieve in the past so many years...that should continue,” Tendulkar said after casting his vote.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 16:32 IST

tags
top news
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
Oct 04, 2019 17:44 IST
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
Oct 04, 2019 17:37 IST
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Oct 04, 2019 13:19 IST
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
Oct 04, 2019 17:54 IST
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Oct 04, 2019 14:14 IST
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Oct 04, 2019 16:24 IST
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
Oct 04, 2019 11:01 IST
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Oct 04, 2019 17:48 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collection day 2Bigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateShah Rukh KhanSwachh BharatBSNL Data OfferSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressHina KhanHappy Soha Ali Khan BirthdayNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket