Star all-rounder set for return as Gujarat look to get back to winning ways: GT Dream 11 predicted vs LSG in IPL 2023

Defending Champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will be in action against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 22. GT won their opening two games against CSK and DC. But lost to KKR in heart-breaking fashion. They bounced back from that defeat by winning against PBKS. But last time out, they lost to RR by three wickets in the final over as they could not defend a total of 177 in Ahmedabad. GT are currently fourth on the points table tied with five other sides on six points. Gujarat Titans(AFP)

The GT batters have been consistent so far this season. Shubman Gill is the top run-getter for GT this season, he has scored 228 runs in the five games at a strike rate of 140. Sai Sudharsan has scored 176 runs at a strike rate of 124. Vijay Shankar, who has missed the last two games with an injury has also scored 119 runs at a strike rate of 175. He is likely to return for the game against LSG.

David Miller, Saha and Abhinav Manohar have also chipped in with important knocks down the order for the team.

GT mentor Gary Kirsten admitted after the last game that not being able to defend totals is a worry for the coaches. Both their losses this season have come when they have batted first. He added that this is something the team will keep working on and try to get it right in the upcoming games.

Rashid Khan has picked up 11 wickets at an economy of 8 in the five games so far and is one of the highest wicket-takers in the league.

The GT seam bowlers have supported Rashid well. Both Mohammed Shami and Alzarri Joseph have taken 10 and 7 wickets respectively. Joseph has been expensive on a couple of occasions though. Mohit Sharma has also done very well ever since breaking into the side. Josh Little has also chipped in with important wickets for the team.

Sai Sudharsan, Josh Little, Noor Ahmed and Shankar have all been utilised as the Impact player so far this season.

The GT coaching team will be desperate for the team to iron out the mistakes and go on a winning run to cement their place in the top 4 as the halfway stage of the tournament nears. GT have one of the best squads in the league and if they perform to the best of their ability there is no reason that they cannot defend their title successfully.

Openers: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha.

Top and Middle Order: David Miller, B Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia.

Pacers: Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma.

