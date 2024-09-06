Vikram Rathour, former India batting coach, joins New Zealand coaching staff

Former India batting coach Vikram Rathour has joined the support staff of the New Zealand cricket team for their one-off Test against Afghanistan in Noida, announced New Zealand Cricket (NZC) in a statement on Friday morning. Rathour, a member of India's T20 World Cup-winning side's coaching staff, is expected to help the New Zealand batters with local knowledge. Florida, Jun 15 (ANI): India's captain Rohit Sharma and Batting Coach Vikram Rathour ahead of the Group A match against Canada in the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024, at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Florida on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Surjeet Yadav)(Surjeet Yadav)

New Zealand will play a one-off Test against Afghanistan before heading to Sri Lanka for a two-Test series. The one-off Test against the Afghans will be held at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground from September 9 to 13.

Though NZC said Rathour's appointment was only for the Afghanistan Test match, the former India opener will likely remain with the team for the three-match Test series against India, starting October 16.

Rathour played six Tests for India in the late 90s before becoming a selector of the national side in 2012 and most recently led the formidable Indian batting unit under head coach Rahul Dravid. His tenure ended after the T20 World Cup in June this year.

Sri Lankan spin maestro Rangana Herath was another big addition to the New Zealand support staff. He was appointed as spin-bowling coach for the three upcoming Tests in Asia, replacing former Pakistan spinner and coach Saqlain Mushtaq, who was originally announced to fill the temporary role before pulling out to take up a position with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Herath, the most prolific left-arm orthodox Test spinner of all time, will stay on with the side through to the two ICC World Test Championship matches in his homeland of Sri Lanka later this month.

Gary Stead welcomes Rathour and Herath in New Zealand coaching staff

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said Herath and Rathore would not only bring new knowledge to the group but also insights into the local conditions.

“We’re really excited to introduce Rangana and Vikram into our Test group,” he said.

“Both men are held in high regard in the world of cricket and I know our players are really looking forward to the opportunity to learn from them.

“For our three left-arm orthodox spinners in particular, Ajaz, Mitch and Rachin, having the chance to work with Rangana across three Tests on the sub-continent will be hugely beneficial.

“Rangana has taken over 100 Test wickets in Galle which is the venue of our two Tests against Sri Lanka and so his knowledge of that venue will be priceless.”