Vinod Kambli remembers Sachin Tendulkar as he lies in hospital bed and gets treatment: 'When I wasn't well, he said...'

Former India batter Vinod Kambli, on Tuesday, remembered his childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar as he received treatment in hospital and thanked the India batting legend for his blessings. The 52-year-old's comment came after he was admitted to a private hospital in Thane district, where medical examinations revealed clots in his brain. Vinod Kambli remembers Sachin Tendulkar as he gets treatment in hospital bed

Speaking to ANI, when Kambli as asked how he was feeling after latest updates revealed that his condition was stable, the former left-handed batter responded by singing Queen's iconic 1977 classic 'We are the champions.'

He then added: “I am feeling better now...I will never leave this (cricket) because I remember the number of centuries and double centuries I have hit...We are three left-handers in the family.”

When told that his former India teammates, including Sachin, have been praying for his speedy recovery, Kambli said: “When I wasn't well, he (Sachin) said he has his blessings. I am thankful to him.”

Vinod Kambli admitted to Thane hospital

Kambli was brought to the hospital by one of his fans who also owns the hospital in Bhiwandi's Kalher area in Thane district. Dr Vivek Trivedi, who is treating the Mumbai-based former India batter, revealed that Kambli initially complained of urinary infection and cramps following which he was admitted to the hospital. However, after a series of examinations the medical team supervising him at Akruti Hospital found clots in his brain, Trivedi informed. Kambli's health is being constantly monitored and the team will carry out additional medical examinations on Tuesday, the doctor said. Trivedi also said hospital in-charge S Singh has decided to provide life-long free treatment to Kambli at his medical facility.

Kambli, who played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India between 1993-2000, had recently attended the inauguration of legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar’s memorial at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where Sachin had also present.