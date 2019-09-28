‘Virat bhaiya is a silent killer’ - Yuzvendra Chahal names pranksters in Indian dressing room

cricket

Sep 28, 2019

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal comes across as a pretty jovial character who loves to play pranks in the dressing room. However, the leg-spinner spilled the beans on the other players who keep everyone on their toes in the dressing room with their quirks.

“These days we play dumb-charades. I credit my seniors that they don’t let you feel like an outsider and you can talk to anyone at any time. Mahi bhai whenever we play PUBG together or talk, it doesn’t feel like we are talking to MAHI BHAI. He is a real prankster and so is Rohit bhaiya,” Chahal told India Today.

“Virat bhaiya is a silent killer. He intervenes in other pranks and does his own thing as he knows no one will reply. We always listen to songs, Virat bhaiya, Shikhar bhaiya play Punjabi songs all the time,” he further added.

He also spoke about Virat Kohli and said that the skipper has revolutionised fitness in Indian cricket and that all the players look upto him as far as his commitment towards the game is concerned.

“A perfect example (of Virat’s commitment) as he became vegan. His lifestyle and going to the gym even after 7-8 hours of shooting. Even if we get 30% of such qualities we would become so much better,” the leggie added.

Chahal, who was not part of India’s T20I squad for the series against South Africa and West Indies, found support in Ganguly. The former Indian captain believes Kohli should include the wrist-spinner as he is an attacking option in the shortest format.

“This is a good team but Virat needs to bring back the wrist spinners into this format,” Ganguly wrote in his column for Times of India. “I hope Yuzvendra Chahal has only been rested to give opportunity to others, or else he is a must for India in the T20 format.

