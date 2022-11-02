‘Virat is a master of doing that’: England legend delivers massive prediction about Kohli ahead of IND vs BAN

India have so far enjoyed a good campaign at the T20 World Cup in Australia, winning two of the three matches they've played so far. The team kicked off the tournament with a thrilling win over Pakistan and followed it up with another emphatic victory over the Netherlands. However, they endured their first hiccup in the previous encounter against Temba Bavuma's South Africa, who defeated the Men In Blue by five wickets.

As the World Cup now enters it's business end, the team would hope to strengthen the semi-final contention with a win over Bangladesh, as both the nations will lock horns in Adelaide on Wednesday.

However, there is one point of concern, which fans and experts have been vocal about, is KL Rahul's struggles on Australian soil. The star opener fired big during the warm-up matches, but it feels his form has dropped right before the tournament. On all the three occasions, he has been packed cheaply and questions are being raised over his spot in the playing XI.

Sharing his views on the same former England spinner Graeme Swann on Star Sports show ‘Game Plan’ said: “I think he’s just out of form. He looked like he was getting back in form at Perth when he smashed one out of the ground, but then, he ran one down to slip. So, it’s just a batsman, who’s trying to play the ball too late at the minute. He needs to get on the front foot more, hit the ball and really watch the ball hard. You definitely can’t drop him, KL Rahul is a potential super star in the World Cup final. I’d stick with him as Adelaide’s a beautiful batting wicket."

Swann also spoke Virat Kohli, who boasts of incredible record at the venue. Kohli has so far scored five tons across formats at the Adelaide Oval. “I know Adelaide as a bowler. You get intimidated, it's such a good batting wicket. The square boundaries are very small, smaller than a lot of Indian grounds, tiny, but the straight boundaries are enormous. So, you desperately try and bowl straight to get the guys hit you down the ground. But as soon as people eye those square boundaries, and Virat is a master doing that, his cover drive, and then flicking and pulling, it's a horrible place to bowl. I think Virat is going to probably score some big runs,” he said.

