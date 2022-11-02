Home / Cricket / ‘Virat is a master of doing that’: England legend delivers massive prediction about Kohli ahead of IND vs BAN

‘Virat is a master of doing that’: England legend delivers massive prediction about Kohli ahead of IND vs BAN

cricket
Updated on Nov 02, 2022 12:27 PM IST

T20 World Cup, India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli boasts of incredible record at the venue. He has so far scored five tons across formats at the Adelaide Oval.

Virat Kohli(REUTERS)
Virat Kohli(REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk

India have so far enjoyed a good campaign at the T20 World Cup in Australia, winning two of the three matches they've played so far. The team kicked off the tournament with a thrilling win over Pakistan and followed it up with another emphatic victory over the Netherlands. However, they endured their first hiccup in the previous encounter against Temba Bavuma's South Africa, who defeated the Men In Blue by five wickets.

As the World Cup now enters it's business end, the team would hope to strengthen the semi-final contention with a win over Bangladesh, as both the nations will lock horns in Adelaide on Wednesday.

Follow: India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup LIVE score updates

However, there is one point of concern, which fans and experts have been vocal about, is KL Rahul's struggles on Australian soil. The star opener fired big during the warm-up matches, but it feels his form has dropped right before the tournament. On all the three occasions, he has been packed cheaply and questions are being raised over his spot in the playing XI.

Sharing his views on the same former England spinner Graeme Swann on Star Sports show ‘Game Plan’ said: “I think he’s just out of form. He looked like he was getting back in form at Perth when he smashed one out of the ground, but then, he ran one down to slip. So, it’s just a batsman, who’s trying to play the ball too late at the minute. He needs to get on the front foot more, hit the ball and really watch the ball hard. You definitely can’t drop him, KL Rahul is a potential super star in the World Cup final. I’d stick with him as Adelaide’s a beautiful batting wicket."

Also Read | ‘If Rahul has another bad day against Bangladesh…’: Ravi Shastri's blunt message for Rohit Sharma

Swann also spoke Virat Kohli, who boasts of incredible record at the venue. Kohli has so far scored five tons across formats at the Adelaide Oval. “I know Adelaide as a bowler. You get intimidated, it's such a good batting wicket. The square boundaries are very small, smaller than a lot of Indian grounds, tiny, but the straight boundaries are enormous. So, you desperately try and bowl straight to get the guys hit you down the ground. But as soon as people eye those square boundaries, and Virat is a master doing that, his cover drive, and then flicking and pulling, it's a horrible place to bowl. I think Virat is going to probably score some big runs,” he said.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
t20 world cup indian cricket team kl rahul virat kohli graeme swann + 3 more
t20 world cup indian cricket team kl rahul virat kohli graeme swann + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out