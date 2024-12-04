Virat Kohli achieves batting nirvana; Dravid, Agarkar end 22 years of barren run: The best of India in Adelaide

After a historic win at Perth, India have headed to Adelaide for the pink-ball Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rohit Sharma's return will boost the visitors' confidence, as they are still in a tricky position to qualify for the World Test Championship Final. The last time when India played a Test in Adelaide, it turned out to be an embarrassing one where they failed to tackle the pink ball and were bundled out for just 36 - their lowest score in Test cricket history. However, India do have some memorable matches at Adelaide where legendary players like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli owned the stage with knocks for ages. Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid owned the stage in the past at Adelaide.(X Images)

The best of India in Adelaide Tests

Dravid-Agarkar Special end barren run - 2003

Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman replicated something special which they did a couple of years back at Eden Gardens. However, it wasn't a similar situation, but India were surely under pressure after Ricky Ponting scored a double century - 242 in the first innings, but Dravid and Laxman joined hands once again and forged a 303-run stand for the fifth wicket to get close to Australia's total. Dravid scored 233 runs off 446 balls, while Laxman hit 148 off 282 to frustrate the hosts. Following the duo's incredible knocks, paceman Ajit Agarkar brought his A-game to the table with the ball in second innings and claimed a six-fer to break Australis's back as they were bundled out for 196. Dravid stood tall once again with the bat during the chase and scored an unbeaten 72 to help India register their first-ever Test win in Adelaide after 22 years.

Sachin-Sehwag rescue India - 2008

It was the final match of the series and Sachin Tendulkar came up big with a 153-run knock in the first innings to help India post a mammoth 526. However, Australia replied strongly with centuries from Ricky Ponting (140), Michael Clarke (118) and Matthew Hayden (103) as the hosts did manage to take a crucial 37-run lead and put the pressure back on India. A win was off the cards for India now, but Australia were capable of causing a defeat, as the pitch started providing the assistance to the bowlers. Virender Sehwag took the onus on himself and stood tall against all odds with a 151-run knock, which helped India settle for a draw.

The start of Captain Kohli's era - 2015

Under Virat Kohli's captaincy, India managed to cause some serious panic in the Australian camp. The young Indian leader was in no mood to back down from the challenge and gave it back to the arrogant Aussies with centuries in both innings (115 and 141). The visitors lost the match by 48 runs, but it surely turned the tide regarding what the world cricket team thought about India's approach in Tests. Kohli's India was not going to settle for a draw in overseas conditions, and the skipper was ready to take the onus on himself to walk the take. It also started the peak of Kohli's era as a Test cricketer.

Pujara's Resilient Act- 2018

Cheteshwar Pujara displayed a strong character when it was getting tough for the other Indian batters and scored a resilient century to help India post a fighting 250 in first innings. The talismanic batter faced 246 balls and scored 123 runs laced with 7 fours and a six. The Indian bowlers did a fine job in restricting Australia to 235 to give the visitors a chance to claim a lead in the series. Pujara fought hard with the bat in the second innings and frustrated the Aussies with 71 of 204 balls. The troika of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin did the job with the ball and claimed three wickets each to help India register a 31-run win and eventually clinch their first-ever series Down Under.