e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Virat Kohli always pushes the boundaries’: Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann

‘Virat Kohli always pushes the boundaries’: Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann

Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann was the latest to voice his opinion on Kohli. The India skipper will play the six limited-overs matches but will fly back home after the first Test in Adelaide to be with his wife Anushka Sharma who will give birth to their first child.

cricket Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 20:25 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli of India bats during day two of the Third Test match in the series between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 27, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia.
Virat Kohli of India bats during day two of the Third Test match in the series between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 27, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia.(Getty Images)
         

After the IPL extravaganza, the focus has now firmly shifted to India’s tour of Australia which will be the Men in Blue’s first assignment since March this year.

India’s limited-overs and Test sides are already in Sydney training for the three-match ODIs, three T20Is and four-Test series down under.

The build-up to the series has already started to heat up with talks surrounding India skipper Virat Kohli.

Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann was the latest to voice his opinion on Kohli. The India skipper will play the six limited-overs matches but will fly back home after the first Test in Adelaide to be with his wife Anushka Sharma who will give birth to their first child.

Also Read | ‘India pacers have plans to get Smith, Warner out quickly’

Lehmann feels Kohli will give his 100% to win the lone Test he is playing in.

“That’s just the way he plays; he plays full of energy and doesn’t want to lose,” Lehmann told Sydney Morning Herald according to news agency PTI.

Lehmann said Kohli has the hallmark of a great player as he always pushes the boundary.

“He always pushes the boundaries, but that’s what great players do. He wants to win every game. That was one of the more fiery ones [2017 series] going around in recent years,” Lehmann said.

Former Australia batsman Greg Chappell too hailed Kohli as one of the best players in the world.

“I think he’s certainly one of the best players and one of the most influential players in world cricket at the moment,” said Chappell.

“He has strong views, he’s quite happy to speak those views, he’s quite happy to put himself out there and back himself to back up his words,” Chappell said.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin with a day-night encounter at the Adelaide Oval on December 17, followed by Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26), the Sydney Cricket Ground (January 7) and the Gabba (January 15).

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Bihar battle won, BJP turns focus to Bengal, vows to transform it into Gujarat
Bihar battle won, BJP turns focus to Bengal, vows to transform it into Gujarat
‘BJP-nominated CM’: Prashant Kishor’s acerbic message to Nitish Kumar
‘BJP-nominated CM’: Prashant Kishor’s acerbic message to Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 7th time, gets two deputies from BJP
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 7th time, gets two deputies from BJP
Vaccine will not be enough to stop coronavirus pandemic: WHO chief
Vaccine will not be enough to stop coronavirus pandemic: WHO chief
Daughter of BSF soldier vows to join army as ‘tribute’ to father killed in Pak firing
Daughter of BSF soldier vows to join army as ‘tribute’ to father killed in Pak firing
Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19
Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Watch: Days after Pak’s anti-India dossier, Jaishankar calls for global action
Watch: Days after Pak’s anti-India dossier, Jaishankar calls for global action
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In