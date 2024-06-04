'Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma know what to...': Ravichandran Ashwin pins hope on India greats for T20 World Cup

Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin feels Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will live up to expectations at the grandest stage of them all - the ICC T20 World Cup. Two of the finest batters in the modern era of the game, Rohit and Kohli will lead the batting charge of Team India in Rahul Dravid's final assignment. Head coach Dravid will part ways with Team India after the T20 World Cup. Kohli and Rohit will find the answers for India, feels Ashwin(ANI-AFP)

Rohit's Team India has added enough firepower into their middle-order while picking the star-studded squad for the T20 World Cup. Co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies, the ICC event will see India kickstart its campaign against Ireland in New York on Wednesday. Previewing the World Cup game on his YouTube channel, Ashwin observed that India can rely on senior batters Rohit and Kohli on a slow track at the Nassau County ground.

'It’s like going into a CBSE Maths exam'

“It’s like going into a CBSE Maths exam where you necessarily haven’t seen the sums, but you know the formula. So, Virat and Rohit know what to expect there. They will be able to find the answers even if the conditions are not in their favour,” Ashwin said. Run-machine Kohli has arrived in New York after a remarkable campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Kohli joined the Indian camp for the T20 World Cup after finishing the IPL 2024 as the leading run-getter. The 35-year-old smashed 741 runs in 15 games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the IPL 2024. Averaging 61.75, Kohli notched up a century and registered five fifties for RCB in the cash-rich league. Kohli is tipped to open the Indian innings with skipper Rohit at the T20 World Cup.

'I feel like Virat Kohli is gonna be top'

“I feel like Virat Kohli is gonna be top in those conditions because of what happens in the West Indies, you need to see T20 cricket has gone so far that you can be skewed by what’s happened in the IPL.In conditions like the West Indies, you must be able to adapt, you must have the ability to say, ‘I’ve been there, I’ve done it, I’ve seen this.’ And, these are the answers,” Ashwin added.