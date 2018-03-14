Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma break the internet by sporting the same t-shirt

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are spending some quality time together after their whirlwind marriage and honeymoon in late 2017.

Kohli, citing physical fatigue, has taken a break from the Indian cricket team’s ongoing Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series against Sri Lanka and Bangaldesh in Colombo.

With some time on his hands, the cricket seems to enjoying his time off in Mumbai where he has also purchased a new home with his Bollywood superstar wife.

The star couple, that often send their fans into a frenzy with their pictures and appearances together are at it once again after Anushka was spotted wearing the same t-shirt sported by Kohli in 2016.

Here is an image of the two wearing a similar t-shirt.