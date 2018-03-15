How Virat Kohli surprised school kids in West Bengal Board examination

Students appearing for their Class X board exams in West Bengal were surprised on Tuesday when they found a question on Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli in the English paper.

Students happily answered the question on the cricketer, who has become a national icon.

READ | Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma break the internet by sporting the same t-shirt

“We wrote the answer with delight as we never expected a question like this. He is my idol,” said Shamim Akhtar, a student of Nabipur Saralabala High School in Murshidabad.

“It was a compulsory question (of 10 marks). We had to write a short profile based on the points mentioned in the question paper. But Kohli is so popular that even if points were not given, many could have written pages,” said Shreya Ghoshal, student of Midnapore Mission Girls School in West Midnapore district.

READ | Rohit Sharma roars back to form with 89 vs Bangladesh in Nidahas Trophy 2018

Equally excited was Isha Shaw, an examinee at Kolkata’s Balarampur Girls High School. “It always feels good to write about a player of Kohli’s stature. He is an icon and I was delighted to write his profile,” she said.

Former India player from Bengal, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who is a Trinamool Congress legislator in the assembly, appreciated the initiative to include a question on Kohli.

“Besides being an icon, Kohli’s life is about dedication, hard work and discipline, which can be an example for students. I appreciate the gesture and I hope in future there will be questions on sporting icons not only in Madhyamik but other board examinations as well,” said Shukla.

READ | Why Virat Kohli wants to gift Indian cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal a watch

“The students were excited as they were writing on a sports icon whose exploits they appreciate on TV,” said Prasun Paria, headmaster, Moupal Deshapran Vidyapith in Salboni, West Midnapore.

More than 1.1 million students are appearing for the exams this year as against 1.07 million last year.

Virat Kohli is currently taking a break from cricket and his social media posts with wife Anushka Sharma is going viral.