Rohit Sharma roars back to form with 89 vs Bangladesh in Nidahas Trophy 2018

Rohit Sharma had not scored a fifty in his last seven innings, his leanest patch since being promoted as an opener in 2013 against Australia in Rajkot. (IND v BAN UPDATES | IND v BAN SCORECARD)

However, he overcame his poor run in fine style by smashing his 13th fifty off 42 balls in the Nidahas Trophy encounter against Bangladesh on Wednesday. The Indian skipper, who had scores of 27,21,0,11,0,17,11, adopted a more careful approach against Bangladesh after India were inserted in to bat.

After a scrappy start in the first over bowled by Abu Nider, Rohit got going with a punch wide of mid-on off Nazmul Islam. In the third over bowled by Rubel Hossain, the right-hander miscued a lofted shot but was lucky that the ball fell just out of the reach of Nider running back from mid-on.

Capitalising on the life, Rohit slog swept Mehidy Hasan into the stands over deep mid wicket for his first six. After edging a back-of-the-hand slower delivery from Nider to third man, Rohit neared his landmark by lofting Nazmul Islam over long on for his second six. A swept four past short fine leg off left-arm pacer Nider and a slap through point helped Rohit get to his second fifty in Sri Lanka in this format.

At the toss, Rohit calmly stated he was not worried with his form. This knock has boosted India’s top order and has given them plenty of impetus ahead of a potential final.

He was eventually dismissed for 89 when he was run out in the last ball of India’s innings.